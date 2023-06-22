Biden Border Crisis and Abuse of Parole Send Illegal Alien Population and Costs Soaring, Says FAIR

News provided by

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

22 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET

At Least 16.8 Million Illegal Aliens are in the U.S., Costing Taxpayers As Much as $163 Billion Annually, Finds New Analysis by FAIR

WASHINGTON , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) of the most recent Census Bureau data reveals that at least 16.8 million illegal aliens now reside in the United States. This figure represents an increase of 1.3 million just since the beginning of 2022, and 2.3 million since President Biden took office in January 2021.

Along with the sharp increase in the illegal alien population comes sharp increases in costs to American taxpayers. The unprecedented rate of influx of new illegal aliens over the past year would add $12.6 billion annually to the costs of illegal immigration, bringing the cumulative net cost to at least $163 billion a year. At the current pace of illegal immigration, the annual net cost will exceed $200 billion by 2026.

Key Takeaways:

  • The study is based on the Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) and Current Population Survey (CPS) data, which traditionally undercounts the illegal population by about 30 percent because many illegal aliens are reluctant to respond to the surveys.
  • The increase in the illegal alien population under President Biden is based on a sample that only tracks household addresses on file with the government. Even adjusting for undercount, it excludes the tens of thousands of unsheltered illegal migrants and a huge number of "gotaways" or other individuals who have been paroled into the U.S. and live under the radar. The full number is impossible to quantify but likely even higher.
  • These 16.8 million illegal aliens now represent nearly one-third of the foreign-born residents of the United States.
  • The additional $12.6 billion in costs annually is only a down payment. These costs are likely to grow as the migrants become more settled and increase their use of services like public education and health. Moreover, parolees are immediately eligible for a range of welfare benefits.
  • At the current pace of illegal immigration, more new illegal aliens will have settled in the U.S. in the first three years of the Biden administration than in the entire decade of the 2010s.

"As just about every mayor and governor around the country – including those who preside over jurisdictions that have declared themselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens – has loudly proclaimed, the fiscal and social burdens of the Biden administration's sabotage of our immigration enforcement policies are unsustainable," observed Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

"The impact of these policies is causing social upheaval, setting states and against other states, big cities against surrounding communities, overwhelming school districts and social service providers, as economic migrants from all across the globe pour across our borders. The report, How Many Illegal Aliens Are in the United States? 2023 Update, provides hard, albeit conservative, numbers that graphically illustrate the magnitude of this self-inflicted crisis," concluded Stein.

The full report, including detailed methodology, can be found here.

Contact: Ira Mehlman, 202-328-7004 or [email protected].

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Also from this source

May Border Encounters Confirm that CBP is Playing a Shell Game, Not Significantly Curbing Illegal Immigration, Says FAIR

FAIR Joins Broad Coalition of Public Interest Groups in Support of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.