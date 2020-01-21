BIDITUP & Maynards Announce Auction of Top Quality Assets from Industry-Leading Corrugated Sheet Feeder and Container Company

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIDITUP Auctions and Appraisals Worldwide and Maynards, global leaders in asset conversion are announcing that assets from two locations of Montebello Container Company will soon be coming to auction. Montebello Container Company was founded in 1966 as a family owned and operated corrugated sheet feeder and is now an industry leader. This significant 1-day "online only" global webcast auction of some of the most sought-after assets in the corrugated sheet and corrugated container industry will take place at both locations simultaneously on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, beginning at 10am PST.

Featured assets include:

Complete 70" Agnati Marquip Corrugator (w/Spare Parts)

Balemaster Auto-Tie Baler

Bloapco Floor Mount Shredder

Quincy and Sullair Air Compressors

2012 Alliance Preefeeder

McKinley Flexo Folder Gluer

Bobst Automatic Platen Die Cutter

Plus Much More!

For a catalog and complete listing of the assets for sale, please visit us on the web at www.biditup.com.

"A sale of this magnitude is really a very important development for the any customers in the corrugated container industry -- especially those who are looking to upgrade, update or add to their services and equipment with high-quality assets from a well-established company," said Steven Mattes, CEO of BIDITUP.

This "online only" global webcast auction will commence at 10AM PST on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. Assets will be available for preview and inspection on Monday, February 10th through Wednesday, February 12th from 9am - 4pm OR by appointment. On site inspections will be held at two Montebello Container Company facilities: 13220 Mollette Street, Santa Fe Springs, CA and 5150 Industry Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA.

BIDITUP Auctions Worldwide (www.biditup.com) is a subsidiary of Industrial Assets and was established in 1977 and is a global leader in asset conversion and provides auction, real estate, and appraisal services to a comprehensive array of markets. The company is recognized as one of the world's leaders in the auction industry.

Maynards (www.maynards.com) was founded in 1902. As auctioneers with an established global presence, Maynards conducts over 100 asset auctions and liquidations each year worldwide.

SOURCE BIDITUP Auctions Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.biditup.com

