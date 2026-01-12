BidItUp Announces Private Treaty Sale of Dexter Stamping Company -- Complete Turnkey Automotive Manufacturing Facility
Jan 12, 2026, 08:42 ET
MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BidItUp Auctions Worldwide, in partnership with Fram Fram announced the private treaty sale of Dexter Stamping Company, a fully integrated, turnkey metal stamping and assembly facility serving Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers across North America.
Founded in 1955, Dexter Stamping has grown from a regional tool and die operation into a world-class precision manufacturer, producing complex, tightly toleranced stampings and assemblies for some of the most demanding applications in the automotive industry. This offering represents a rare opportunity to acquire a complete, operating manufacturing platform with a current replacement and setup value exceeding $50 million.
"Opportunities to acquire a fully built, production-ready operation of this caliber are exceedingly rare," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp Auctions Worldwide. "Dexter Stamping offers scale, sophistication, and immediate operating capability—making it an ideal platform for strategic buyers, investors, or manufacturers seeking U.S. expansion or reshoring capacity."
Company Capabilities & Markets Served
Dexter Stamping specializes in non-commodity, high-precision metal components, known for quality, responsiveness, and on-time delivery. The company supports both long-term OEM programs and complex, engineered applications.
Products Manufactured Include:
- Fuel handling components
- Turbo actuator and exhaust assemblies
- Braking systems and safety restraint components
- Automotive lighting assemblies
- Seating and structural assemblies
- Heavy-duty and thick-walled extrusions
- Small precision stampings
Markets Served:
Automotive • Military • Aerospace • Mass Transit • Appliance • Furniture • Green Technologies
Facility Overview & Equipment Highlights
Located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Dexter Stamping facility is designed for high-volume, high-precision production and features a comprehensive lineup of stamping, welding, forming, machining, and quality systems.
Stamping & Forming
- AIDA 700-ton press with Dallas Industries feedline
- Minster 1200-ton, 400-ton, and 300-ton presses with feed systems
- Multiple servo roll feeders and Formtek SMXIV24 roll feed systems
Welding & Automation
- Dozens of Roueche resistance welders and robotic MIG weld cells
- Accubilt, Accushuttle, and Southeastern Technology welding systems
- Automated assembly, conveying, and robotic integration lines
Wire & Tube Bending
- AIM Accuform CNC benders (AFE & AFC series)
- Multi-Head CNC wire benders (i4-S16)
- UTE double-stack bender cells
- CNC tube bending machines and custom automation
Toolroom & Quality
- Wenzel Xorbit 8.10.7 CMM and Romer Absolute Arm
- Late-model Haas CNC machining centers
- Chevalier surface grinders, Bridgeport mills
- Lucifer double-oven heat-treat furnace
- Comprehensive inspection and metrology systems
Infrastructure & Support
- Overhead cranes, modern electrical upgrades, and compressed air systems
- Dedicated EDM and CNC machining areas
- Gaging lab and quality control rooms
- Royal forklifts, Dell PowerEdge servers, and plant-wide security camera network
Strategic Opportunity
This private treaty sale offers a turnkey manufacturing platform with:
- Proven Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier relationships
- Documented APQP-certified quality systems
- An experienced, skilled local workforce
- Immediate production restart capability
- Replacement cost exceeding $50 million
The facility is well suited for:
- Strategic acquisition or bolt-on expansion
- Private equity platform investment
- Automotive, aerospace, defense, or industrial manufacturing
- EV and advanced mobility component production
Location Advantage
Situated in Tennessee's automotive manufacturing corridor, the facility provides proximity to major OEMs including General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Toyota, with direct access to I-40 and I-75.
The region offers:
- A skilled and stable manufacturing workforce
- Competitive operating and labor costs
- Robust supplier and logistics infrastructure
- A business-friendly regulatory environment
Inquire Now
Private Treaty Sale – Immediate Availability
Qualified buyers are invited to request additional information, schedule plant tours, or submit offers.
Primary Contact:
Tara Shaikh
CEO, BidItUp Auctions Worldwide
(818)508-7034
[email protected]
