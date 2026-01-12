BidItUp Announces Private Treaty Sale of Dexter Stamping Company -- Complete Turnkey Automotive Manufacturing Facility

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BidItUp Auctions Worldwide, in partnership with Fram Fram announced the private treaty sale of Dexter Stamping Company, a fully integrated, turnkey metal stamping and assembly facility serving Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers across North America.

Complete Turnkey Operation of Dexter Stamping Company, a premier Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier serving the global automotive industry World-Class Precision Manufacturer, Producing Complex, Tightly-Toleranced Metal Stampings/Assemblies for Automotive Industry

Founded in 1955, Dexter Stamping has grown from a regional tool and die operation into a world-class precision manufacturer, producing complex, tightly toleranced stampings and assemblies for some of the most demanding applications in the automotive industry. This offering represents a rare opportunity to acquire a complete, operating manufacturing platform with a current replacement and setup value exceeding $50 million.

"Opportunities to acquire a fully built, production-ready operation of this caliber are exceedingly rare," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp Auctions Worldwide. "Dexter Stamping offers scale, sophistication, and immediate operating capability—making it an ideal platform for strategic buyers, investors, or manufacturers seeking U.S. expansion or reshoring capacity."

Company Capabilities & Markets Served

Dexter Stamping specializes in non-commodity, high-precision metal components, known for quality, responsiveness, and on-time delivery. The company supports both long-term OEM programs and complex, engineered applications.

Products Manufactured Include:

Fuel handling components

Turbo actuator and exhaust assemblies

Braking systems and safety restraint components

Automotive lighting assemblies

Seating and structural assemblies

Heavy-duty and thick-walled extrusions

Small precision stampings

Markets Served:

Automotive • Military • Aerospace • Mass Transit • Appliance • Furniture • Green Technologies

Facility Overview & Equipment Highlights

Located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Dexter Stamping facility is designed for high-volume, high-precision production and features a comprehensive lineup of stamping, welding, forming, machining, and quality systems.

Stamping & Forming

AIDA 700-ton press with Dallas Industries feedline

with Dallas Industries feedline Minster 1200-ton, 400-ton, and 300-ton presses with feed systems

with feed systems Multiple servo roll feeders and Formtek SMXIV24 roll feed systems

Welding & Automation

Dozens of Roueche resistance welders and robotic MIG weld cells

Accubilt, Accushuttle, and Southeastern Technology welding systems

Automated assembly, conveying, and robotic integration lines

Wire & Tube Bending

AIM Accuform CNC benders (AFE & AFC series)

Multi-Head CNC wire benders (i4-S16)

UTE double-stack bender cells

CNC tube bending machines and custom automation

Toolroom & Quality

Wenzel Xorbit 8.10.7 CMM and Romer Absolute Arm

Late-model Haas CNC machining centers

Chevalier surface grinders, Bridgeport mills

Lucifer double-oven heat-treat furnace

Comprehensive inspection and metrology systems

Infrastructure & Support

Overhead cranes, modern electrical upgrades, and compressed air systems

Dedicated EDM and CNC machining areas

Gaging lab and quality control rooms

Royal forklifts, Dell PowerEdge servers, and plant-wide security camera network

Strategic Opportunity

This private treaty sale offers a turnkey manufacturing platform with:

Proven Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier relationships

Documented APQP-certified quality systems

An experienced, skilled local workforce

Immediate production restart capability

Replacement cost exceeding $50 million



The facility is well suited for:

Strategic acquisition or bolt-on expansion

Private equity platform investment

Automotive, aerospace, defense, or industrial manufacturing

EV and advanced mobility component production

Location Advantage

Situated in Tennessee's automotive manufacturing corridor, the facility provides proximity to major OEMs including General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen, and Toyota, with direct access to I-40 and I-75.

The region offers:

A skilled and stable manufacturing workforce

Competitive operating and labor costs

Robust supplier and logistics infrastructure

A business-friendly regulatory environment

Inquire Now

Private Treaty Sale – Immediate Availability



Qualified buyers are invited to request additional information, schedule plant tours, or submit offers.

Primary Contact:

Tara Shaikh

CEO, BidItUp Auctions Worldwide

(818)508-7034

[email protected]

SOURCE BidItUp Auctions Worldwide