BIEL Crystal wins Silver at 2025 IDA Design Awards

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIEL Crystal Holding Limited (BIEL Crystal) has been honored with the Silver Award in the Consumer Electronics/Mobile Phone Accessories at the 2025 International Design Awards (IDA) for our innovative "Witch Cloak" Ultra-Hard Coating!

SILVER Award – IDA Design Awards in the category: Industrial Design

The International Design Awards (IDA) is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the U.S., recognized as a global benchmark for excellence in design. Established in 2007 by the Farmani Group—organizers of multiple renowned international awards—the IDA celebrates visionary designers and emerging talent across architecture, interior design, product design, graphic design, and fashion. With a jury composed of industry professionals, artists, and editors from around the world, the IDA highlights groundbreaking innovation, conceptual creativity, and outstanding craftsmanship.

"Witch Cloak" Ultra-Hard Coating is a revolutionary coating for smartphone glass covers, it features an exclusive 4,000-layer structure. Employing ultra-hard layers, it boasts a Mohs hardness of over 7, achieving a 10-fold improvement in impact/scratch resistance. The product also incorporates multiple anti-reflective layers, improving light transmittance while reducing light reflectivity to minimize glare for high clarity. Moreover, a durable anti-fingerprint layer, paired with nano-level polishing technology, can withstand 15,000 friction cycles, while also resulting in a friction coefficient of just 0.02 to facilitate smooth operation.

BIEL Crystal Holding Limited is one of the world's largest cover glass manufacturers and a long-term core supplier for major mobile phone brands such as Apple and Samsung. We are deeply honored by this achievement and remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of smart, sustainable, and beautifully designed solutions for industrial manufacturing. At BIEL Crystal, we will continue to refine our products, ensuring they embody the perfect balance of innovation, practicality, and style. Stay tuned for more exciting developments as we redefine the future of smart manufacturing!

