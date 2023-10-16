Big Band Software Acquires Inphonite to Boost Patient Engagement

Together, the Teams Will Serve More Patients and Health Care Providers

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Band Software , a B2B SaaS software holding company committed to the harmonization of capital, culture and team, today announces its first acquisition since launching in March of this year. Big Band Software has closed on its purchase of Inphonite , the provider of powerful patient engagement software serving dental and medical practices.

"Since our launch, we've scoured the SaaS landscape for companies that meet all of our criteria and whose potential excites us," said Kevin McArdle, Chief Executive Officer & co-founder of Big Band Software. "We found all this and more in Inphonite. Not only is their technology top of line, but their team is fantastic. As is our philosophy at Big Band, we're looking forward to working alongside Inphonite as they maintain their culture, team and independence. We can't wait to see how far we can go, and how many organizations we can serve together."

Inphonite, owned by husband and wife team David and Christine Tosi for the past 16 years, has leveraged the latest communication technologies to pivot the company from an on-premise solution to a cloud-based SaaS. Inphonite is one of the leading providers of customizable appointment reminder and secure chat software for healthcare organizations. Its main product is an intelligent and automated application that sends text, voice, and email reminders and allows secure chat with customers. Businesses can also monitor and control the chat through a web-based desktop application.

"We're a proven business and have had a lot of success over the years, and we also have incredibly ambitious goals for the future," said Christine Tosi, co-founder & President at Inphonite. "David and I knew that we'd need additional capital, resources and expertise to take Inphonite as far as we know it can go. Being acquired by Big Band Software is everything we could have hoped for. We especially love that the team champions their companies' autonomy and goes into all deals with the goal of fostering long-term relationships and intentional growth. That's exactly the kind of partner we wanted."

Big Band is focused on acquiring B2B SaaS businesses and continuing to grow them for long-term profitability, with no intent to sell them. The company is looking specifically for companies that have high customer retention, showcase profitable growth, and have revenues from one to ten million.

For more information on Big Band Software, or if you're an entrepreneur looking for an exit opportunity that you can be excited about, please visit: https://bigbandsoftware.com/ .

About Big Band Software

Big Band Software is a better software holding company for amazing B2B SaaS companies. With a strong focus on culture and leadership development for the businesses they buy, Big Band Software is a great home for people and software that creates more value for more customers year after year. In 2023, Big Band is buying businesses with $1-10 million in revenue. For more information, please visit www.bigbandsoftware.com

SOURCE Big Band Software