Big Band Software Acquires Workzone to Transform Project Management Space

Welcomes B2B SaaS industry leader Ash Didwania as new CEO of Workzone

MINNEAPOLIS , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Band Software , a B2B SaaS software holding company, today announces its second acquisition since launching in 2023. Big Band Software has closed on its purchase of Workzone , a leading Project Management Platform leveraged by companies, universities, and hospitals to drive large volumes of mission-critical work.

Ranked #1 on Capterra (Gartner) by users in the Project Management Products category, Workzone is renowned for its best-in-class approach of combining technology with humanized customer success to help companies achieve strategic and tactical objectives. With an average customer lifetime of seven years and the longest-tenured customer spanning 21 years, Workzone counts industry leaders across higher education, healthcare, financial services, marketing agencies, retail, and consumer goods as customers.

"As we set out on our journey to establish a groundbreaking holding company, our primary objective was to discover companies that embodied certain core values that we could build upon," said Kevin McArdle, chief executive officer & co-founder of Big Band Software. "The leadership at Workzone has not only built a strong SaaS business but also an exceptional team. In a world where too often employees and customers are treated as numbers, Workzone takes a differentiated approach. The average tenure of their employees stands at nine years, and they count hundreds of companies as long-tenured customers. This speaks volumes about the strength of the business and the Workzone product."

When Rick Mosenkis and Allan Kalish founded Workzone in 2002, they launched one of the first online project management solutions. Over time the platform became the "go-to" project management software for teams working on multi-step, high-volume initiatives. Subsequently, with the goal of helping customers drive change management and simplify the project management process, Workzone augmented a hands-on customer success & training component. With a history of many "firsts," Workzone's Project Management Platform is today leveraged by teams across marketing, operations, human resources, IT, and executive functions.

"Every week for more than 20 years I've met with some of the same leaders at Workzone. We've shared a mission and vision, and we've shared our lives as well, so today is bittersweet for me" said Rick Mosenkis, co-founder of Workzone. "I'm excited however to leave the organization in capable hands who not only value what we've created but have a vision of taking it to unprecedented heights." Rick will continue to support Big Band and Workzone's new CEO during the transition.

To help the company chart its next phase of growth, Big Band and Workzone today announce the appointment of B2B SaaS executive Ash Didwania as Workzone's new CEO. With a proven track record of driving exponential growth and scaling transformational products at B2B SaaS startups, scaleups, and Fortune 500 Tech companies, Ash's credentials uniquely position him to lead the way forward. A first-generation Indian-American, Ash brings 14+ years of go-to-market leadership and tech experience, most recently serving as chief revenue officer of Resilia, a venture-backed, tech-for-good company where he was responsible for leading the commercial functions.

"Workzone is a dream company to step into. With a time-tested product, long-tenured customers and team, along with a rapidly growing industry hungry to simplify workplace complexity – there is an opportunity to unlock massive potential," said Ash Didwania. "Through a combination of project management technology and human assistance, we can help companies fundamentally transform how they execute large volumes of mission-critical work while fostering work-life balance for their teams. I look forward to working closely with our customers and teams on this exciting journey while doubling down on Rick's approach of customer-centric product development."

Workzone has already had a solid start to 2024, signing one of its largest-ever partnerships with a major Hospital group, aimed at streamlining their business operations. As part of its continued growth plans, the company plans to launch an upgraded product in Q1 2024 to deliver modern project management experiences while retaining the high-touch customer support it is renowned for.

Delancey Street Partners served as the financial advisor to Workzone during the acquisition transaction.

About Big Band Software

Big Band Software is a better software holding company for amazing B2B SaaS companies. With a strong focus on culture and leadership development for the businesses they buy, Big Band Software is a great home for people and software that creates more value for more customers year after year. Big Band buys businesses that have high customer retention, showcase profitable growth, and have revenues from one to ten million. For more information, please visit www.bigbandsoftware.com

About Workzone

Workzone is a top-rated Project Management platform that helps companies get large volumes of mission-critical work done while enhancing work-life balance for team members. Through a combination of technology & human assistance, Workzone enables businesses to plan, manage, and execute high volumes of multi-step projects, in parallel simplifying project management processes. Founded in 2002, Workzone counts industry leaders across Higher Education, Healthcare, Marketing Agencies, Financial Services, Retail & Consumer Goods as customers. For more information, please visit https://www.workzone.com/ .

SOURCE Big Band Software