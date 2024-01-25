Big Blue Marble Academy Advocates for Early Literacy: A Foundation for Lifelong Success

News provided by

Big Blue Marble Academy

25 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Highlighting the Importance of Championing Early Literacy as the Gateway to Lifelong Adventures in Learning

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world driven by constant innovation and the exchange of information, Big Blue Marble Academy underscores the pivotal role of early literacy in shaping a child's future. Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education for Big Blue Marble Academy, emphasizes the importance of instilling a love for reading from a young age.

As a leader in early education dedicated to holistic childhood development, Big Blue Marble Academy recognizes that literacy forms the bedrock of academic achievement and lifelong success. Research consistently shows that children who are exposed to books and language early in life are better prepared for academic challenges and develop stronger cognitive skills.

"At Big Blue Marble Academy, we believe that language and literacy build foundations for future learning and school success," states Whittaker. "The early years are a crucial time for brain development, and introducing children to the world of words and stories lays the foundation for a lifetime of learning. We aim to cultivate a love for reading that extends beyond the classroom and becomes a lifelong passion."

Big Blue Marble Academy 's approach to early literacy goes beyond traditional teaching methods. The curriculum incorporates interactive and engaging activities that capture the imagination of young minds, fostering a positive association with reading. Through carefully curated pre-literacy experiences, storytelling sessions, and language-rich environments, Big Blue Marble Academy creates an atmosphere where literacy is not just a skill but a joyous exploration.

As parents and educators, it is our collective responsibility to provide children with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. By prioritizing early literacy, Big Blue Marble Academy is shaping the next generation of lifelong learners and critical thinkers.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

