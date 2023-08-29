Big Blue Marble Academy Announces New Location in Johns Creek is Open and Enrolling

Celebrated Early Childhood Educator Expands Atlanta Offerings with New Child Care Center

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, known for excellence in early childhood education, is pleased to announce its child care center in Johns Creek, Georgia is now open and enrolling children ages six weeks to 12 years. The latest expansion in the Atlanta area marks another milestone in BBMA's commitment to providing top-tier infant and toddler care, preschool, before care, aftercare, and an enriching summer camp program. This location offers morning drop-off and after-school pick-up for Brookwood, Findley Oaks, Johns Creek, Lake Windward, Medlock Bridge, River Trail Middle, Shakerag, Sharon, and Wilson Creek.

Threes classroom at Big Blue Marble Academy Johns Creek read a book about construction workers and had fun wearing their hard hats.
Pre-K children smiled while displaying their American Flag artwork and sang the "Grand Ole Flag".
With Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, this location combines the best in early childhood care, hands-on experiences, and a research-backed global curriculum that nurtures cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while introducing children to diverse cultures and languages. This global curriculum is embedded with STEAM and service learning to inspire children and instill a love of learning.

"We are proud to announce Big Blue Marble Academy's latest expansion in the Atlanta area and the 22nd location in Georgia," noted Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We look forward to enriching the lives of families in the Johns Creek community and supporting their youngest learners as they embark on their education journey."

On October 20, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM local families are invited to a Fall Festival/Open House to tour the school, learn about the unique curriculum and offerings, and meet the education staff.

Big Blue Marble Academy Johns Creek is located at 3835 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30024, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM - 6:30 PM. For more information, visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 59 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages six weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jodie Fredericks
[email protected]
209-401-9604

