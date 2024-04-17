Big Blue Marble Academy Plaza Presents: A Community Open House and Exclusive Book Signing Event with the Creators of Baby Barista

The first fifty families who enroll at the event receive a tuition discount that could save up to $2600 a year

MADISON, Ala., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), a leader in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce a special Open House event at their brand new Plaza location. Local families are invited to explore BBMA's enriching early childhood programs and participate in a day filled with fun, educational activities. The event will take place on Saturday, April 20, from 12pm to 2pm, at Big Blue Marble Academy Plaza, located at 106 Plaza Boulevard, Madison, AL 35758.

Highlighting the day is an exclusive book signing with Joel and Amber Palmer, the creators of Baby Barista : A Coffee Primer for the Youngest Fans. This beloved book introduces the basics of craft coffee in a playful, understandable way for children, fostering early learning and a love for coffee culture.

The Open House will feature a variety of activities suited for the whole family:

Food and Fun: Enjoy delicious treats from local 5-star rated food truck Nick's World Famous BBQ as well as snow cones, and cotton candy.

as well as snow cones, and cotton candy. Engaging Activities: Dive into Bingo and carnival games that are fun for the whole family.

Educational Insights: Meet with our educators for a curriculum overview and learn about our unique Global Passport to Learning.

Special Moments: Join us for the Baby Barista book signing, and don't miss out on crafting your perfect cup at our Coffee Bar.

"We are excited to open our doors and share what makes Big Blue Marble Academy so special. It's a fantastic opportunity for parents to learn about our play-based curriculum and global education focus," said Robin Brock , District Manager for BBMA. "Hosting the local authors of Baby Barista for a book signing adds a unique touch to our event, emphasizing the joy of learning and community."

The Open House also aims to highlight the importance of early childhood education and the Academy's commitment to providing a nurturing environment that encourages curiosity, learning, and growth.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 12 pm - 2 pm

Location: Big Blue Marble Academy, 106 Plaza Boulevard, Madison, AL 35758

For more information about the Open House or to RSVP, please visit the official event page , and to learn more about Big Blue Marble Academy visit bbmacademy.com .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 75 schools serving more than 11,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

