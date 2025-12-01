Big Blue Marble Academy Celebrates its Young Learners Raising More than $275,000 in Donations in 2025

The school incorporates service learning it its proprietary curriculum to build leadership, empathy and real-world problem-solving skills



ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), a leader in early childhood education with nearly 100 schools across nine states, is celebrating its young learners raising more than $275,000 for local and global communities in 2025 through their service learning projects. Over the last five years, BBMA has raised over $1.5 million.

What is Service Learning?

"When young children can take action, they grow into confident problem-solvers," BBMA's CEO Jomar Jenkins explained.

Service Learning integrates community service into classroom curriculum – teaching young learners about issues faced in their community and around the world.

At BBMA, these initiatives are called "Heart Projects," and they are woven into daily instruction to strengthen the school's core learning domains, including Social Emotional Learning, Cognitive Development, Language & Literacy and Creative Expression. Through Heart Projects, students investigate real-world needs, collaborate on solutions and take meaningful action.

"Service Learning does more than teach students to care about others, it teaches them to understand their power, responsibility and place in the world," said Jomar Jenkins, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy . "So much of childhood is spent hearing what kids will do when they grow up. We believe in also showing them what they can do today. When young children can take action, they grow into confident problem-solvers."

What Types of Service Learning Projects does BBMA do?

BBMA students participated in several service learning initiatives across the year, each aligning with multiple developmental focus areas within BBMA's curriculum.

Most recently, students completed the "Popcorn for a Purpose" Heart Project, and they sold $218,560 worth of popcorn products. Proceeds will fund the operational expenses and purchase of essential supplies for an orphanage through the GLOW Mission, as well as shipping for packages from the ongoing "Season of Giving," which provides children in need with gifts for the holidays. Through this project, students practice math, teamwork and real-world planning.

This summer, students created, ran and advertised fundraisers for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raised $43,463.61 for the organization's research into childhood cancer causes and cures. Students measured ingredients, counted funds, created signage and communicated with customers — experiencing applied learning in action.

"Change for a Change" partners with Mission of Hope's Madonna Project. This year, the school raised $16,718, which will support 167 new mothers at Rotifunk Hospital in Sierra Leone. Students also made 583 "Blankets of Love" for orphanages, shelters and local hospitals.

How is Service Learning Different from Volunteering or Helping at Home?

Service learning allows children to take action, while also implementing other aspects of the school's curriculum. Through Heart Projects, BBMA ensures that each experience not only strengthens academic readiness and essential life skills, but also builds character traits, including empathy, collaboration, confidence, persistence, and a meaningful awareness of their community and the world.

"I have the privilege of seeing the world through the eyes of BBMA students. Their generosity and willingness to help people they may never meet is a reminder that compassion is not taught once — it's nurtured daily," Jenkins expanded.

About Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 93 schools serving more than 18,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world. To learn more, visit: bbmacademy.com .

