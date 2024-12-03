Big Blue Marble Academy Celebrates its Young Learners Raising Nearly $150,000 in Donations in 2024

The school most recently completed their Popcorn with a Purpose fundraiser where students raised more than $78,000 for children in need



ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), a leader in early childhood education with 79 schools in eight states, shared today that its young learners helped to raise nearly $150,000 for local and global communities in 2024.

Funds were raised through the preschool's service learning initiatives, known as "Heart Projects." Through these projects, the schools partner with local and global organizations to raise money and other donations, while helping students understand the impact they can make within their communities.

"As people around the world come together to do good on this Giving Tuesday, we're helping our young learners understand that they don't need to wait to make a difference," said Jeff Wahl, Big Blue Marble Academy's CEO. "Our Heart Projects teach our young learners of all ages that they have the ability to create change in their communities right now."

Schools recently completed their Popcorn for a Purpose fundraiser which raised $78,070 for the GLOW Mission and Season of Giving initiatives.

This summer, students created, ran and advertised Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraisers for themselves. The project was a resounding success and raised $36,736 for the organization's research into childhood cancer causes and cures.

Other Heart Project partnerships include Mission of Hope's Madonna Project. This year, the school raised $28,333 through the Change for Change drive which will support new mothers at Rotifunk Hospital in Sierra Leone. Students also made 544 "Blankets of Love" for orphanages, shelters and local hospitals, and the Season of Giving project will begin in December – providing children in need with gifts for the holidays they wouldn't otherwise receive.

Earlier this year, as a gesture of thanks for BBMA's efforts, the Rotifunk Hospital in Sierra Leone dedicated a labor and delivery suite to the school and its students.

"It's an honor to know that our students are making a tangible difference in the lives of mothers and babies in need across the world. This is just the beginning of the impact our young learners will make on our world as they grow," Wahl continued.

About Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 79 schools serving more than 14,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world. To learn more, visit: bbmacademy.com .

