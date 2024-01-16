Big Blue Marble Academy Empowers Parents with Engaging At-Home Activities for Young Children

Unlocking the Power of Play: Big Blue Marble Academy Shares Activities Anchored in Service, Global Education, and STEAM

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter schedules often being impacted by snow days, rainy days, and holidays, Big Blue Marble Academy unveils a curated list of activities designed to keep preschool-aged children learning at home while fostering a love for service, global awareness, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education for Big Blue Marble Academy, shares valuable insights to empower parents in making the most of quality time with their little ones.

"At Big Blue Marble Academy, we believe in the power of play and purposeful engagement to instill a lifelong love for learning in young minds," states Whittaker. "This collection of activities is thoughtfully designed to not only entertain but also educate, reinforcing important values such as empathy, curiosity, and a global perspective."

Here are a few exciting activities recommended by BBMA for parents and preschoolers to enjoy during days spent at home:

Global Storytime Adventures : Embark on a literary journey with your child by exploring books that celebrate diversity and different cultures. Choose tales from around the world, sparking curiosity and broadening their understanding of the global community.

: Embark on a literary journey with your child by exploring books that celebrate diversity and different cultures. Choose tales from around the world, sparking curiosity and broadening their understanding of the global community. STEAM Exploration Scavenger Hunt : Turn your home into a treasure trove of learning with a STEAM-themed scavenger hunt. Encourage children to find items like flowers or leaves, flashlights, building blocks, crayons and explain how they relate to science, technology, engineering, arts, or mathematics, while promoting hands-on discovery.

: Turn your home into a treasure trove of learning with a STEAM-themed scavenger hunt. Encourage children to find items like flowers or leaves, flashlights, building blocks, crayons and explain how they relate to science, technology, engineering, arts, or mathematics, while promoting hands-on discovery. Acts of Kindness Challenge: Foster a sense of empathy and community by engaging in simple acts of kindness. Whether it's creating artwork for a neighbor or participating in a neighborhood clean-up, these activities teach valuable lessons about giving back and making a positive impact.

Grounded in research-based early learning theories and best practices, Big Blue Marble Academy provides a nurturing and stimulating environment where children prepare academically and develop socially and emotionally, setting a strong foundation for their educational journey. Parents are encouraged to keep children engaged at home with these recommended activities that nourish little minds and grow big hearts.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy