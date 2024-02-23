Big Blue Marble Academy Encourages Outdoor Winter Play, Highlighting Benefits and Activity Ideas for Healthy Development

Showcasing How Outdoor Play Supports Early Childhood Development

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter continues, Big Blue Marble Academy urges parents to embrace the great outdoors with their preschool-aged children, emphasizing the numerous benefits of outdoor play during the colder months. Donna Whittaker, Vice President of Curriculum and Education for Big Blue Marble Academy, shares insights into the advantages of winter play and offers exciting activity ideas to inspire families to venture outside.

"Outdoor play in winter not only provides children with physical exercise but also fosters creativity, resilience, and a connection with nature," shares Whittaker. "At Big Blue Marble Academy, we recognize the importance of outdoor exploration in all seasons, and we encourage parents to embrace the wonders of winter with their little ones."

Here are some benefits of outdoor winter play for preschoolers, as highlighted by Big Blue Marble Academy:

Physical Health and Development: Winter play activities such as sledding, rainy day hikes, and splashing in puddles promote gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. Colder winter air also invigorates children, encouraging active movement and strengthening their immune systems.

Sensory Exploration: A nature scavenger hunt allows children to get outside while engaging with natural elements in winter, stimulating the senses and enhancing cognitive development.

Creativity and Imagination: Winter landscapes provide a blank canvas for imaginative play and creativity. From creating nature art with sticks, leaves, pinecones, and more to coming up with new games, children have endless opportunities to express themselves and engage in cooperative play with peers.

Emotional Well-being: Spending time outdoors in winter exposes children to natural light and fresh air, which can boost mood and alleviate stress. Additionally, overcoming challenges such as cold weather or navigating slippery terrain builds resilience and confidence.

Donna Whittaker concludes, "Winter is a magical time for outdoor exploration and discovery. By embracing outdoor play during the colder months, parents can provide their children with invaluable learning experiences and create cherished memories that last a lifetime."

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 70 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camps for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

