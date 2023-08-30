Big Blue Marble Academy Expands North Carolina Offerings With New Location in Cary

Families in the Raleigh-Durham Region Invited to Learn More About New Location That is Now Open and Enrolling

CARY, N.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy , the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, before care, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce that its new location in Cary, North Carolina is open and enrolling children ages six weeks to 12 years. The new child care center offers school pickup and morning drop-off for Alston Ridge Elementary, Mills Park Elementary, Highcroft Elementary, Hortons Creek Elementary, Carpenter Elementary, Green Hope Elementary, and Pleasant Grove Elementary.

Children enjoy hands-on learning at Big Blue Marble Academy Cary

Big Blue Marble Academy's research-based, whole child-focused curriculum fuels cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development while introducing children to other cultures and languages. Combining proven early childhood best practices, hands-on experiences, and a robust curriculum, Big Blue Marble Academy is passionate about helping children learn and grow into leaders of tomorrow.

"We are looking forward to extending our services to families within the Cary community through the opening of our fifth North Carolina location," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "Through our mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy is dedicated to providing quality education that will foster children's love of learning early on and remain with them throughout their lives."

On October 20, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Big Blue Marble Academy is inviting local families for a Fall Festival/Open House to tour the school, learn about the unique curriculum and offerings, and meet the education staff.

Big Blue Marble Academy Cary is located at 7580 Carpenter Fire Station Rd, Cary, NC 27519, and is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM. For more information, please visit bbmacademy.com .

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 59 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages six weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jodie Fredericks

[email protected]

209-401-9604

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy