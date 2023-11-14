BIG BLUE MARBLE ACADEMY IS SEEKING TEACHERS FOR NEW HUNTSVILLE AREA EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION CENTERS

Big Blue Marble Academy

14 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

Leading Early Childhood Educator Is Now Hiring

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is now hiring teachers for two locations coming soon to the Huntsville, Alabama area. The two new locations with license applications pending will be "BBMA Plaza" and "BBMA Capshaw". Big Blue Marble Academy is looking to attract teachers passionate about the early childhood space, and is offering full-time and part-time teaching positions. In addition to offering competitive local wages and comprehensive benefits, Big Blue Marble Academy's teachers are set up for long-term career success through our dedicated career ladder.

Both schools feature large classrooms accommodating more than 200 students and beautiful playgrounds. Fostering Big Blue Marble Academy's mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, these two new locations will fuel each child's cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing them to other cultures and languages. By combining proven age-appropriate techniques, activities, and lessons from its rigorously researched global curriculum, the child-centered programs are well-positioned to instill a love of learning among early learners in the greater Huntsville community.

"As we proudly finalize the openings of our two newest Big Blue Marble Academy locations in Alabama, we are seeking enthusiastic and dedicated teachers to join our growing family," said CEO Jeff Wahl. "These new Huntsville area schools signify not only the extension of our physical footprint, but also an opportunity for educators to help further our mission and shape the future of young lives."

Big Blue Marble Academy Plaza is located at 106 Plaza Blvd, Madison, AL 35758, and Big Blue Marble Academy Capshaw is located at 1854 Balch Road, Madison, AL 35757. To inquire about employment opportunities, please visit bbmacademy.com/careers. For more information on Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 61 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years of age. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum. Focusing on global awareness, language immersion, character development, and service learning, BBMA teaches children invaluable lessons. We help to grow big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy

