Big Blue Marble Academy is Spreading the Love with Fun Valentine's Day Activities for Preschoolers

Expert Shares STEAM Activities that Will Inspire Young Minds and Spark Creativity

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue to promote hands-on learning and creativity, Big Blue Marble Academy has carefully crafted a collection of Valentine's Day STEAM activities designed specifically for preschool-age children.

"Valentine's Day offers a unique opportunity to combine the spirit of love with hands on learning experiences," said Donna Whittaker, VP of Curriculum and Education at Big Blue Marble Academy. "Through these STEAM-based projects, we aim to inspire children to explore and discover the joy of learning in a fun and festive way."

Here are a few activities children will love recommended by Big Blue Marble Academy for parents and the whole family to enjoy together on Valentine's Day:

Love Potions: Explore the chemistry of colors and science with simple and safe 'chemical reactions.' Set up glasses of water with different colors of food coloring and have children experiment with making new colors and potions. For bonus fun try adding dry ice.

Melt With You: Put those conversation hearts to use in this experiment testing the acidity of different liquids. Fill different containers with a variety of liquids such as water, vinegar, or oil and add the conversation hearts in. Have children theorize which liquid will dissolve the hearts the fastest and come up with other ways to enhance the experiment.

Backed by a research-based, whole-focus curriculum Big Blue Marble Academy has been nurturing and stimulating young minds for over two and a half decades. Parents are encouraged to share the love with children this Valentine's Day and try these engaging activities at home.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 69 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

