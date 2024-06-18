Big Blue Marble Academy Names Education Industry Veteran Lynn Albright Daniels As New Chief Operating Officer

Visionary early childhood education and operations leader brings a growth-focused perspective to education provider

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy , a leader in early childhood education with 75 schools in eight states, announced today that it has appointed experienced early childhood education and operations leader Lynn Albright Daniels as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Daniels comes to BBMA with more than 25 years of senior-level, expansion-minded experience in the early childhood education and retail industries. Most recently, she held the position of COO at Cadence Education, where she managed operational strategies for nearly 300 locations across 31 states.

A highly respected industry veteran, Daniels is known for her unparalleled ability to scale operations and drive organizational growth. Her inclusive leadership style and belief in the power of diverse perspectives welcome the contributions of each team member to enable corporate success and promote employee development.

"Lynn's ability to drive efficiency while creating a supportive environment for our team members makes her an invaluable addition to Big Blue Marble Academy," said Jeff Wahl , CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "We are confident that Lynn's leadership will ensure sustained progress and strengthen our position as a leader in early childhood education, while also driving our mission of nurturing little minds and growing big hearts for a better world."

As Big Blue Marble Academy expands through acquisitions and new school constructions across the south, Daniels' leadership comes at a pivotal time. With her background in overseeing large-scale operations, she is well-equipped to enhance the company's infrastructure while promoting a culture of safety. Her strategic vision and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with BBMA's core values, supporting the organization's long-term objectives.

"As a passionate advocate for children's education and well-being, I am honored to join Big Blue Marble Academy and contribute to its success," said Daniels. "I am committed to creating dynamic opportunities for growth at the school and corporate levels. With a safety-first mindset, I will establish a strong operational culture that delivers results, energizes our team and upholds BBMA's mission."

Daniels officially assumed the position of COO on June 17, 2024.

About Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 75 schools serving more than 14,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world. To learn more, visit: bbmacademy.com .

