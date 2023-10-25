Big Blue Marble Academy Sees Soaring Enrollment Amidst Back-to-School Season

Nurturing Young Minds and Fostering Compassionate Hearts: Big Blue Marble Academy Expands Reach and Services for the Next Generation

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, and aftercare programs, is pleased to announce a substantial surge in enrollment across all its education programs. The brand is primed for remarkable growth, steadfast in its commitment to nurture little minds and grow big hearts.

Big Blue Marble Academy, the Southeast's leading early education brand, currently operates an impressive network of 61 schools, catering to 10,000 students with its holistic, child-centered curriculum. In an era where parents are increasingly transitioning back to full-time office work, there is a growing demand for top-tier childcare services. Innovative brands like Big Blue Marble Academy remain the preferred choice for discerning parents.

At the heart of Big Blue Marble Academy's philosophy lies a profound sense of inclusion, where each child is celebrated as an integral part of the extended Big Blue Marble Academy family. The educators recognize that a caring, responsive, and nurturing environment is critical for optimal learning and development. The highly trained staff monitors each child's activities and provides parents with daily reports encompassing sleep schedules, progress in potty training, new learning discoveries and behaviors, and more.

The esteemed whole child-focused curriculum emphasizes a strong global approach through STEAM skills, language development, and service learning to ensure children are academically, developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Each month, children embark on a cultural exploration, diving into traditions and culture while incorporating science, technology, arts, math, as well as the chosen country's language.

Service learning lies at the heart of the Big Blue Marble Academy curriculum through the Heart Projects, which instill in children the belief that they have the ability to solve real-world problems and make meaningful contributions to the lives of others. Each location actively participates in five annual Heart Projects throughout the year, actively giving back to the global and local community.

"We are immensely proud of the achievements and growth we have already accomplished as a brand and community. We look forward to maintaining this momentum to further our mission and provide the best care for our little learners," said Jeff Wahl, CEO of Big Blue Marble Academy. "All of this would not be possible without the dedicated staff of teachers, center directors, and administrators. These passionate educators nurture and guide young learners, offering them the care and education they deserve and need to thrive."

Big Blue Marble Academy continues to expand, anticipating reaching 73 schools and over 11,000 students across eight states by the end of the year. At the end of last year, the educator operated 56 centers, educating more than 9,000 students, after significant growth in 2022. In 2023, the educator extended its footprint into new markets, including Chattanooga, TN, Birmingham, AL, and Huntsville, AL, with the latter set to open later this year. The dedicated team is diligently working to meet the growing demand in existing markets while continuing to venture into new territories.

As the brand continues to expand, its overarching goal is to introduce the renowned global curriculum to more families throughout the Southeast. In new communities, Big Blue Marble Academy aspires to swiftly establish itself as a cherished resource for families and a strong advocate for community involvement through its impactful service learning Heart Projects.

