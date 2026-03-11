Big Blue Seafood & Grill Opens in Midtown Manhattan, Bringing a New Seafood Dining Experience to the Theater District

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Seafood & Grill, located at 55 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036, is quickly gaining attention as one of Midtown Manhattan's newest seafood destinations. The restaurant is backed by an owner with more than 45 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a portfolio of 10 successful restaurants across the United States and internationally.

Over the past four decades, the owner has built a reputation for creating trusted, high-quality dining experiences. Their portfolio includes internationally recognized restaurants such as Empire Steak House, Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant, Empire Burger House, and now Big Blue Seafood & Grill, with additional restaurant ventures spanning locations including Tokyo, Japan, and Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

Big Blue Seafood & Grill was created with a clear mission: to deliver exceptionally fresh seafood, generous portions, and a classic hospitality experience that reflects the owner's long-standing reputation in the industry.

What sets Big Blue apart from other seafood restaurants in New York City is its strong focus on freshness and quality sourcing. The restaurant prioritizes premium seafood selections and carefully sourced ingredients to ensure that every dish meets the highest standards. Guests can expect flavorful seafood prepared simply and thoughtfully, allowing the natural taste of the ingredients to stand out.

Another hallmark of the restaurant is its generous portion sizes, designed to offer guests both quality and value – a philosophy that has defined the owner's restaurants for decades.

With a history of operating successful restaurants worldwide, the ownership team has earned the trust of both loyal local diners and international guests. Their reputation has been built on consistency, reliability, and a commitment to excellent service, values that continue to define Big Blue Seafood & Grill.

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan near Times Square and the Theater District, Big Blue Seafood & Grill offers visitors, locals, and business travelers a welcoming destination for premium seafood in a relaxed yet refined setting.

As the newest addition to a respected global restaurant portfolio, Big Blue Seafood & Grill continues a legacy of hospitality that spans more than four decades.

SOURCE Big Blue Seafood and Grill