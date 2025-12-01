Big Brand Tire & Service Selects invent.ai to Drive Growth with AI-Optimized Inventory Decisions

The partnership brings multi-agentic AI replenishment to 220+ locations, cutting stockouts and boosting service levels

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invent.ai, a global leader in retail inventory optimization and multi-agentic AI, has been selected by Big Brand Tire & Service to transform store and distribution center (DC) replenishment across its rapidly growing network. With more than 320 locations and a vigorous plan for expansion, the retailer is leveraging invent.ai's platform to reduce stockouts, optimize inventory allocation and ensure consistent service levels across its Service Centers at scale.

"We needed a partner that can move fast with us as we grow," said Glen Mone, VP of Supply Chain at Big Brand Tire & Service. "Invent.ai clearly understands how to scale replenishment and transfer logic across a distributed network—and we appreciate how easy the process has been so far."

Big Brand Tire & Service sought a solution that could replace manual, reactive replenishment processes and provide AI-driven, intelligent recommendations across its stores and DCs. Invent.ai's multi-agentic AI-decisioning platform was selected for its ability to:

Improve customer satisfaction and reduce stockouts – intelligently adjusting inventory across stores and DCs to keep products in stock and customers satisfied

– intelligently adjusting inventory across stores and DCs to keep products in stock and customers satisfied Deliver real-time, financially optimized inventory decisions – continuously evaluating demand, supply and cost to optimize inventory even in uncertain times

– continuously evaluating demand, supply and cost to optimize inventory even in uncertain times Support growth across multiple brands and acquired stores – seamlessly integrating new locations and brands while maintaining consistent replenishment and operational control

– seamlessly integrating new locations and brands while maintaining consistent replenishment and operational control Provide end-to-end visibility and operational insights across the network – delivering explainable AI, dashboards with alerts and actionable insights that enable informed, real-time decisions across the network

Additionally, invent.ai's platform natively addresses all key requirements for Big Brand Tire & Service, providing transparent, AI-driven replenishment and rapid measurable ROI. By analyzing real-time demand, inventory levels and supply constraints, the platform enables the retailer to respond dynamically to market changes, optimize inventory transfers and balance inventory investment with service goals. Beyond operational efficiency, it gives leadership full visibility into network performance, allowing teams to make informed, strategic decisions that support growth, scalability and long-term margin gains.

"Partnering with Big Brand Tire & Service highlights how AI can power growth in complex retail networks," said Gurhan Kok, Founder & CEO of invent.ai. "Our multi-agentic platform enables proactive, coordinated decision-making across stores and DCs, reducing inefficiencies, improving service and supporting scalable, sustainable expansion."

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of non-discretionary automotive services in the United States. Powered by its proprietary EDGE Intelligence operating system, Big Brand offers a seamless one-stop shop for tires and vehicle maintenance. Founded in 1969, the company has become the acquiror of choice in the industry and a national leader recognized for superior customer service and best-in-industry employee satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com.

About invent.ai

Invent.ai is a multi-agentic AI-decisioning platform that turns retail data into real-time decisions and intelligent actions across inventory, pricing and merchandising. Serving retailers worldwide, invent.ai drives measurable sales, revenue and margin performance while helping organizations navigate dynamic markets and improve operational efficiency.

