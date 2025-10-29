Tecovas Partners with invent.ai to Transform Allocation & Replenishment

The rapidly growing Western-wear brand will harness AI to maximize in-stock rates, improve inventory efficiency and enhance the customer experience

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invent.ai , an award-winning global retail planning solutions provider, announces its partnership with Tecovas , a Texas-based Western-wear brand known for its handcrafted cowboy boots and premium apparel. Through this collaboration, Tecovas is transforming inventory management from a manual, spreadsheet-based process into an automated, AI-driven system that optimizes allocation and replenishment at scale.

As one of the fastest-growing Western-wear retailers globally, Tecovas has rapidly expanded its store footprint through 2025. To support this growth, the company needed a better approach to allocation and replenishment—one that maintains high in-stock rates without tying up excess inventory. Tecovas turned to invent.ai's AI-powered decisioning platform, enabling faster, data-driven decisions and rapid testing of inventory strategies.

Following a highly successful pilot, Tecovas is rolling out invent.ai's AI-powered allocation and replenishment solutions across its entire store network. The platform now drives real-time inventory decisions, ensuring products are available where customers want them most.

Key outcomes from the pilot include:

Weighted in Stock (WIS): There was a 2% overall increase in WIS, with a 2.7% increase in apparel and accessories, meaning more products were available on shelves.

There was a 2% overall increase in WIS, with a 2.7% increase in apparel and accessories, meaning more products were available on shelves. Weeks of Supply (WOS): WOS increased by 0.45, reflecting more efficient inventory management without overstocking.

WOS increased by 0.45, reflecting more efficient inventory management without overstocking. New Products: Sales for newly launched products increased by 20%, and WIS increased by 1.2%, indicating that new items were placed where customers wanted them most.

"Our initial pilot with invent.ai delivered outstanding results. They improved in-stock rates, reduced excess inventory and streamlined our planning processes," said Kevin Harwood, CTO, Tecovas. "Seeing such measurable results upfront gave us the confidence to phase invent.ai's solutions across all our stores."

For Tecovas, invent.ai predicts demand at the granular SKU-store level, ensuring the right products are in the right locations to capture every sales opportunity. The AI continuously adjusts inventory across stores, distribution centers and fulfillment channels as demand shifts, improving in-stock rates and sales while reducing excess inventory.

At the same time, invent.ai's solutions reduce allocator workload by 80% through automated and optimized inventory flows. By eliminating spreadsheets and minimizing manual adjustments, Tecovas' planning teams can focus on strategic initiatives that drive revenue growth and enhance the customer experience.

"We're excited to collaborate with Tecovas, a brand that values craftsmanship and customer experience as much as we do," said Tav Tepfer, Chief Revenue Officer of invent.ai. "Their pilot with our AI-powered solutions already delivered outstanding results and scaling the platform will help Tecovas keep the right products in the right place at the right time to provide the seamless retail experience their customers expect."

To learn more about invent.ai's suite of retail optimization solutions, visit www.invent.ai .

About Tecovas

Based in Austin, TX, Tecovas brings the spirit of the West to the modern consumer. Handcrafting the best Western footwear, workwear, apparel, and accessories, Tecovas has grown rapidly since its founding as the first digitally native Western brand in 2015, serving customers through www.Tecovas.com, a growing number of Tecovas stores across the country, and select wholesale partners. Follow the Tecovas journey at tecovas.com.

About invent.ai

Invent.ai is a multi-agentic AI-decisioning platform that turns retail data into real-time decisions and intelligent actions across inventory, pricing and merchandising. Serving retailers worldwide, invent.ai drives measurable sales, revenue and margin performance while helping organizations navigate dynamic markets and improve operational efficiency.

