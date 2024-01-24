Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and UPS Expand Partnership Focused on Workplace Mentorship and Career Readiness

Big Brothers Big Sisters Serves as UPS's First Official Mentorship Partner Underscoring UPS's Commitment to Equity for Youth

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, and UPS announce the amplification of their partnership, through a multi-year commitment that provides equitable access to careers and opportunities for youth in the workforce.

This strengthened alliance will replicate the success of career readiness pilot programs tested in Atlanta and expand to Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. The partnership focuses on college and career readiness, workplace mentorship, and family and financial stability for youth.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is thrilled to be UPS's first official mentoring partner, with a shared goal of helping youth through critical stages of life," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "We look forward to unlocking the potential of more young people as they step into their futures, equipped with the skills, guidance, and opportunities necessary for success in college, career, and beyond. This partnership is a catalyst for lasting change and a more equitable world."

UPS and BBBSA will introduce diverse career opportunities to youth ages 14+ through the organization's Big Futures program. This nationwide initiative exposes young people to potential career pathways after high school – whether in higher education or the workforce. Big Futures connects students with mentors, helping them create a personalized plan for their future based on their interests and skill sets.

"Through this partnership with UPS, the youth of Big Brothers Big Sisters will have access to mentors through our extensive network of employees, as well as opportunities for learning and skill development," said Nikki Clifton, President of Social Impact and The UPS Foundation. "We are proud to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to make meaningful connections, promote equity in our communities, and improve access to resources that equip youth for bright futures."

During the program's pilot year, UPS worked with BBBSA agencies to provide turnkey volunteer opportunities, by enabling youth from local schools to visit employees at their offices. Students explored career pathways in marketing, finance, supply chain logistics and more. The pilot locations exceeded their target goals for youth served, creating more than 150 matches who experienced positive outcomes and pathways for the future.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

