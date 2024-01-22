Macy's Annual Holiday Fundraising Campaign Raises & Directs $4.7 Million to Support Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentorship Across the Country

Fundraising and awareness campaign ignites the power of mentorship and possibility

TAMPA, Fla. and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, is thrilled to announce fundraising results from Macy's 2023 holiday campaign and grant awards. Through the company's social purpose platform, Mission Every One, which is committed to creating brighter futures with bold representation for all, Macy's customers raised $4.3 million alongside $400k in grants provided by Macy's to help create life-changing mentoring experiences. The campaign marked the second year of a multi-year partnership between BBBS and Macy's.

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Throughout November and December 2023, Macy's customers donated online at macys.com and by rounding up in-store. Critical funds raised expand the reach of BBBS' mentoring model, connecting more young people with the transformative mentors and mentorship experiences they need to reach their full potential. The campaign engaged all 230+ Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies, reaching more than 5,000 communities in all 50 states.

In 2022, Macy's, Inc. launched its social purpose platform – Mission Every One – developed to build on the company's heritage of corporate citizenship and to drive positive societal change. Mission Every One aims to create a brighter future with bold representation for all. Through this work, the company will strengthen communities by empowering the curiosity and confidence of young people on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow. By 2025, Macy's, Inc. will direct more than $125 million to nonprofit organizations whose work is aligned with Mission Every One.

"Reflecting back upon on our 2023 campaign, I am inspired by our customers and colleagues who rallied around our commitment to empowering the leaders of tomorrow," said Bobby Amirshahi, Macy's, Inc. Corporate Communications and head of social impact and government affairs teams. "As part of the Macy's, Inc. social purpose platform, Mission Every One, our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is a testament to the power of mentorship and programs that provide youth nationwide with transformative and once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

"Our partnership with Macy's has created once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for Bigs and Littles throughout the country, and we are thrilled about the possibilities to come as we continue working together," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, BBBSA. "Our annual holiday campaign, with the support of Macy's employees and customers, will allow us to continue empowering young people to reach their full potential."

In addition to the giving campaign, Macy's customers shopped an exclusive, custom collection of holiday-themed products, styled with original drawings by BBBS Littles from across the country. Through December 31, 2023, 50% of the purchase price of the BBBS-designed teddy bear, ornament and mug benefited the organization and will help create life-changing mentoring relationships for young people through 2024 and beyond.

A Holiday to Remember

November 2023 also marked the first time BBBS Bigs and Littles performed in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. Thirty Big and Little matches from a nationwide talent search took center stage on the fan favorite Macy's Singing Christmas Tree float with access unique mentor experiences and the opportunity create memories that will last a lifetime. Joined by 30 talented Macy's colleagues, the choir spread cheer along the Parade route and performed holiday classics as they heralded the one-and-only Santa Claus. This year's telecast was seen by more than 28.5 million viewers on NBC, the largest ever recorded in the Parade's history.

Macy's partnership with BBBS also extended into its iconic Herald Square flagship windows this holiday season. Bigs and Littles from across the country were invited to craft handmade holiday paper ornaments that appeared in the windows highlighted throughout the holiday season. The festive windows also showcased the exclusive collection of holiday-themed products noted above and were enjoyed by visitors to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street through the New Year.

This national partnership also included several local components including select Macy's stores hosting in-store holiday events for Bigs, Littles, and their families to enjoy. More than 100 Macy's Little Breakfasts took place across the country and created unique and memorable mentorship opportunities that spur youth empowerment.

Mentors for a Brighter Future

Additionally, Macy's and BBBS hosted their annual celebration of mentors by offering internal recognition and exposure to senior leadership through their 'Best Mentor & Mentee' program. Each year, colleagues at both organizations are encouraged to share examples of how they were provided with mentorship at a specific moment in time, peer-to-peer guidance, or a more formal mentoring relationship, including reverse mentorship in the workplace. This program is available to all current Macy's and BBBS colleagues to promote the mission behind this important partnership and is celebrated each January as a part of National Mentorship Month.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

About Macy's

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated Macy's small format stores. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

