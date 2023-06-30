Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

Prominent Alumni Bigs and Littles recognized for their commitment and impact made through mentorship  

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced its newest class of inductees to the BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame. The BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame honors former mentors ("Bigs") and mentees ("Littles"), who have experienced the transformative power of mentorship firsthand and continue to impact future generations.  

The ceremony was held during Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's annual 'Bigger Together' National Conference in Anaheim, California. Nearly 2,000+ in-person and virtual attendees, representing over 200+ BBBS agencies nationwide, joined Emmy Award-winning TV host and producer Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and performer, Singer, Songwriter, Activist, and Philanthropist, Aloe Blacc, to celebrate the inductees as they shared inspiring stories about the lifelong impact of mentorship.

Featuring notable leaders that represent diverse industries from business to entertainment, sports, and journalism, the inspiring inductees have all furthered BBBS' mission to empower all young people to reach their full potential.

The esteemed members of the second Alumni Hall of Fame class include (in alphabetical order):

  • Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times Sports Columnist, Former Big
  • John Waller, EVP, Talent Management & Business Development, IFA, Former Big
  • Nancy Lieberman, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Former Big
  • Peggy Lewis, Ph. D, Former Big
  • Rachaad White, Running Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Former Little
  • Reette Thorns, Singer, Songwriter, Former Little
  • Ryan Detert, BBBSA Board member, Founder and CEO of Influential, Former Little
  • Stephen Hill, Content Creator and Television Executive, Former Big

"It's a privilege to honor the new class of BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame inductees. They are exceptional leaders and individuals who have each embarked on unique journeys, marked by invaluable mentorship experiences that have shaped who they are today." says Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "As part of our community of an estimated 20 million alumni Bigs and Littles, these inductees illustrate the enduring impact of mentorship and the power of human connection."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.   

