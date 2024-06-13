Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

Notable Alumni Bigs and Littles Honored for Championing the Power of Mentorship and Impacting their Communities and Networks

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced its newest class of inductees to the BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame. The BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame honors former mentors ("Bigs") and mentees ("Littles"), who embody the transformative power of human connection and continue to champion the lifelong impact of mentorship.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame

The ceremony was held during BBBSA's annual 'Bigger Together' National Conference in Dallas, Texas. Nearly 2,000+ in-person and virtual attendees, representing over 200+ BBBS agencies nationwide, joined emcee and Media Maven, Sybil Wilkes, and Violinist, Richmond Punch, to commemorate the achievements of the inductees as they shared their inspiring personal stories, illustrating the enduring impact of mentorship and the critical role it plays in shaping futures.

Featuring remarkable leaders and volunteers representing diverse backgrounds from sports to entertainment, philanthropy, and business, the influential inductees have all made a significant difference in their communities and exemplified BBBS' mission to empower all young people to reach their full potential.

The esteemed members of the third Alumni Hall of Fame class include (in alphabetical order):

Dale Long , 50-Year BBBS Volunteer, Former Big

, 50-Year BBBS Volunteer, Former Big Dennis Brown , CEO Emeritus, BBBS Hawaii, Former Little

, CEO Emeritus, BBBS Hawaii, Former Little Erin Scanlon , Deloitte & Touche LLP Partner, Deloitte Foundation President, Former Big

, Deloitte & Touche LLP Partner, Deloitte Foundation President, Former Big Hill Harper , New York Times Best-Selling Author, Award-Winning Actor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Former Big

, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Award-Winning Actor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Former Big Marissa Solis , Senior Vice President, Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL, Former Big and Little

Senior Vice President, Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL, Former Big and Little Osa Odighizuwa , Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys , Former Little

"It is with great pride that we honor and celebrate the 2024 inductees of the BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame. Each honoree has championed the power of mentorship as individuals and leaders in their commitment to empowering future generations," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Each year, we are thrilled to celebrate a group of our estimated 20 million alumni Bigs and Littles, who are change-makers in their communities and embody our 'It Takes Little to be Big' mentality at BBBS."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org

