Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Centene Corporation's Jonathan Dinesman to National Board

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, today announced the election of its newest Board member, Centene Corporation [Centene] (NYSE: CNC) Executive Vice President (EVP) of External Affairs, Jonathan Dinesman. Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise focused on transforming the health of the communities it serves, has been a long-time partner of BBBSA.

Jon Dinesman

Dinesman oversees Federal and State Government Relations; Centene's political action committee; Public Policy; Strategic Partnerships; Corporate Communications; and the Centene Foundation. He has been a long-standing advocate for BBBSA's partnership with Centene, which includes local mentorship programs focused on mental health and wellness programming for underserved youth in communities nationwide. The organizations share a commitment to creating healthy and safe communities and have worked closely on initiatives that increase access to programs, resources and mentor opportunities, such as the Strong Youth Strong Communities events with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and bringing BBBSA to Uvalde, Texas following the tragic school shooting in 2022.

"As we continue to grow our national board, leaders like Jonathan Dinesman bring decades of valuable perspectives and experiences that will help advance access to mentorship for all young people," said BBBSA's National Board Chair, Michael Carrel.

Dinesman's career began more than 25 years ago and spans state and federal relations roles in both corporate and government settings. In his earliest role as a Senior Policy Advisor at the Arizona House of Representatives, he drafted and helped pass the most comprehensive health insurance reform package in the state's history. Since 2008, he's been an integral part of Centene's uniquely local approach and focus on transforming the health of communities by providing access to quality healthcare for one in 15 Americans. Dinesman actively helps Centene Corporation deliver on its mission to support communities with access to quality care through community partnerships with organizations like BBBSA.

"I am excited to join BBBSA, an organization that shares Centene's commitment to fostering a healthy future for our youth and their families, regardless of circumstances," said EVP of External Affairs at Centene, Jon Dinesman. "The success I have had over my professional career is directly related to the profound impact a mentor had on me. I will always be grateful for the guidance, support and time he invested in me. It is my great honor to do my part in serving our youth and young adults – enabling them to achieve their full potential."

"Our partners, like Centene, create invaluable opportunities for young people, empowering them to live healthier lives. Jon has already made a meaningful contribution to our partnership, and I'm excited to watch him continue this impact in this expanded role on the BBBSA Board," said President and CEO of BBBSA, Artis Stevens. "I am excited to welcome Jon's extraordinary passion for mentorship to our organization and I look forward to the expertise he will bring to the board."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Our mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that help all young people reach their potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to foster positive outcomes from kindergarten into adulthood, enabling every young person we engage and support to dream bigger and have greater confidence, higher educational achievement, professional success, and lasting, fulfilling relationships. We have more than 230 local affiliated agencies serving over 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

