Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Thomas Harvey to National Board

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, today announced the election of Thomas Harvey to its national board.

Thomas Harvey is a highly regarded leader in the telecommunications industry, with more than 40 years of experience across various functional domains to include: Enterprise Sales, Customer Experience, Supplier Diversity, and Cyber Security Operations and Compliance.

Thomas Harvey

Harvey has been a champion of the Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission, as an alumni "Little" program participant. He is also currently a founding member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Technology Advisory Council, helping advance the organization's technology capabilities.

"We have already seen evidence of Thomas Harvey's passion in giving back to Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission more formally at the national level, and we look forward to his partnership as we grow our national board," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Board Chair, Michael Carrel.

"I look forward to joining the board and supporting the mission of Big Brothers and Big Sisters," said Thomas Harvey. "As alumni Little and current Big, the impact that this organization had on me and continues to have on young people across America is life-altering."

Harvey is a Senior Strategic Advisor at CGI, a Quebec-based IT and Business Consulting firm, where he provides thought leadership within the U.S. Commercial State and Government Strategic Business Unit. Additionally, he is the founder of a consulting firm, FloZenda Consulting, and previously, dedicated more than 40 years of service at the senior executive level with AT&T.

"Thomas Harvey's involvement and connection to our mission, along with his expertise in technology, will help us continue to innovate to best serve young people across the nation," said President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Artis Stevens. "I am excited to welcome Thomas' extraordinary passion for mentorship to our organization, and I look forward to the incredible value that his leadership brings to the board."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Our mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that help all young people reach their potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to foster positive outcomes from kindergarten into adulthood, enabling every young person we engage and support to dream bigger and have greater confidence, higher educational achievement, professional success, and lasting, fulfilling relationships. We have more than 230 local affiliated agencies serving over 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America