Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) Launches National Youth Council to Empower the Next Generation of Leaders

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) today announced the establishment of its inaugural National Youth Council. This Council brings together a group of young leaders, ages 16 to 23, from across the country to advise, inspire, and shape the future of BBBSA.

The Council's primary mission is to ensure that youth voices are at the forefront of BBBSA's strategic decisions, programs, and initiatives. By integrating their insights, the organization will not only remain relevant but will also amplify its impact in empowering youth nationwide.

BBBSA National Youth Council

This initiative is a reflection of Big Brothers Big Sisters' (BBBS) commitment to viewing young people as active contributors, not just beneficiaries. As part of this mission, council members will provide valuable input to BBBS leadership, advocate for youth-driven solutions, and serve as thought partners in shaping the organization's vision and values.

Empowering Youth Through Leadership and Collaboration

"Big Brothers Big Sisters has always believed in the power of mentorship to ignite potential," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Through our National Youth Council, we're giving young leaders a platform to drive meaningful change, influence strategic decisions, and help guide our organization in changing the odds for young people across the nation. This is not just an opportunity for our organization—it's an opportunity for these young voices to inspire change and growth."

The inaugural cohort will serve through December 2025. During their tenure, members will:

Advise : Provide insight to BBBS's national office, sharing lived experiences to shape best practices, program design, and policies.

: Provide insight to BBBS's national office, sharing lived experiences to shape best practices, program design, and policies. Amplify : Act as ambassadors for the BBBS mission, ensuring that youth voices are heard and represented.

: Act as ambassadors for the BBBS mission, ensuring that youth voices are heard and represented. Advocate : Engage with policymakers and leaders on issues that matter to today's young people, driving attention to critical causes.

: Engage with policymakers and leaders on issues that matter to today's young people, driving attention to critical causes. Act: Ignite community change through innovative ideas, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

As a youth-serving organization, BBBS recognizes that true leadership means sharing the table with the next generation. Nationwide, representation of young people in advisory roles is often limited, but this initiative marks a pivotal step in shifting that paradigm.

A Catalyst for Change and Growth

BBBSA's Youth Council aims to lead by example, empowering young people to become mentors and leaders while ensuring the organization continues to evolve in alignment with their needs and aspirations. This initiative underscores BBBS's belief in the transformative power of mentorship and youth-driven solutions.

The application process for the inaugural council concluded in November 2024, following an extensive national search. After a rigorous selection process, a diverse and talented group of youth were chosen to represent their peers and communities on this groundbreaking platform.

Eric, Big Brothers Big Sisters South Texas

Frankie, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star – Houston

– Ivette, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Columbia Northwest

Janet, Big Brothers Big Sisters New York City

Jahneulie, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

Jazirah, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville

Josue, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Kiari, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

Laila, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta

Mary Ann , Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Alabama

, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Melvina, Big Brothers Big Sisters Services, Inc.,

Nate, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota

Quameer, Big Brothers Big Sisters Essex, Hudson , and Union Counties

, and Counties Sarah, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Shane, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of America or to learn more about the National Youth Council, visit bbbs.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America



Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Our mission is to create and support mentoring relationships that help all young people reach their potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to foster positive outcomes from kindergarten into adulthood, enabling every young person we engage and support to dream bigger and have greater confidence, higher educational achievement, professional success, and lasting, fulfilling relationships. We have more than 230 local affiliated agencies serving over 5,000 communities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

