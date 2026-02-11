Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Elects Erik Lopez, Andrew Ross, and Douglas M. Worman to National Board

"As we continue to strengthen our national board, these leaders will bring diverse professional expertise, deep personal connections to mentorship, and a shared commitment to expanding access to positive mentoring relationships for young people," said Mike Carrel, National Board Chair of BBBSA. "Their perspectives will help advance our mission at a critical time for youth and communities across the country."

The newest members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's Board of Directors include:

Erik Lopez: Lopez serves as Chief Supply Chain Officer for Ulta Beauty, where he leads supply chain strategy and operations across distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, supplier operations, transportation, and logistics. Erik has held multiple leadership positions across Ulta Beauty and formerly at Target, bringing extensive operational and growth experience. Lopez applies mentorship and community as core principles in his leadership and serves on the Indiana University board and the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation board. Through its partnership with BBBSA, Ulta Beauty has helped raise nearly $5 million in recent years to support the mission.

Andrew Ross: Ross is the Founder and Managing Member of Confluence Global Capital, a New York City based proprietary trading firm. He has a deep, multigenerational connection to Big Brothers Big Sisters. His grandfather, Kenny Ross, was a founding member of the Pittsburgh agency and often credited his mentor and the organization with changing the course of his life. Most recently, Ross served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh and has spoken of the organization as a core part of his family's legacy.

Douglas M. Worman: Worman is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation. Under his leadership, CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, provides commercial insurance solutions to businesses and professionals across the United States, Canada, and Europe. CNA's longstanding commitment to building resilient communities and helping prepare the next generation for success closely aligns with BBBSA's mission. Worman brings to the BBBSA Board a deep passion for mentorship and a strong belief in its power to help young people build meaningful career pathways and reach their full potential. He also serves on the Board of Overseers for the Maurice R. Greenberg School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science at St. John's University and on the Industry Advisory Board for the Institute for Risk Management and Insurance Innovation at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Erik, Andrew, and Douglas represent the very best of what mentorship can achieve," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Each of them have a deep understanding firsthand that investing in young people is essential infrastructure to building stronger communities for a more equitable future. Their strategic expertise, coupled with their personal passion for our mission, will position us to accelerate our reach and deepen our impact at a time when young people need champions more than ever."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

