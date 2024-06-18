Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Honors Exceptional Volunteers and Youth as 2024 Bigs and Littles of the Year

2024 Honorees Recognized at the Bigger Together Celebration in Dallas, Texas

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced the Bigs and Littles of the Year at the 2024 Bigger Together celebration, part of the organization's four-day national conference in Dallas. Two volunteer mentors ("Bigs") and two youth ("Littles") were selected to represent the over 400,000 Bigs, Littles, and families participating annually— Christopher and Shane from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City; and Donna and Melvina from Big Brothers Big Sisters Services Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America 2024 Bigs and Littles of the Year, with President & CEO, Artis Stevens

"Our Bigs and Littles of the Year are a testament to the profound impact of mentorship and the power of human connection," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, BBBSA. "We are thrilled to honor Chris and Shane, and Donna and Melvina as this year's Bigs and Littles of the Year, as each match exemplifies the rich relationships created by pairing young people with positive adult role models. These matches embody the transformative power of the life-long bonds that have been the cornerstone of our mission for over 120 years through the Big Brothers Big Sisters network nationwide."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America celebrates two incredible matches each year, nominated by their local agencies, to serve as the national representatives of Big Brothers Big Sisters. These matches demonstrate the influence that a mentoring relationship has on empowering Littles to pursue their goals in a 'big' way while creating a long-lasting impact on both the young person and the Big.

Big Christopher and Little Shane, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City

"When I was nine, my dad passed away from brain cancer. That was really tough for me, and I was really hurting. I got matched with Chris a few years later."

When Shane lost his father, his mother knew he needed a male role model in his life. Through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City, he was matched with Chris. Both having lost a parent at a young age, the pair forged a deep connection beyond mentorship—they became family.

Over the past five years, Chris has been a steadfast presence in Shane's life, teaching him life skills like tying a tie, driving a car, and providing invaluable guidance. With one year left in high school, Shane is eager to have Chris' support as he graduates, applies for college, and beyond.

"I made a commitment a long time ago, that I would always be there for Shane for the rest of my breathing life, or as long as Shane would have me."

Big Donna and Little Melvina, Big Brothers Big Sisters Services Inc.

"Until now I hadn't disclosed why I became a Big. I did lose my daughter, and my twin sister passed away three years prior to that. As a result, I needed to help heal this hole in my life and in my heart, and what better way to do that than to find another young person I could pour into."

Donna turned to Big Brothers Big Sisters in Winston- Salem, North Carolina, who matched her with Melvina. Although Donna initially struggled to get Melvina to open up, she was patient and persistent, ultimately nurturing a lifelong bond stronger than either of them could've hoped for.

"She has been there with me every step of the way. I questioned myself for a while and asked, 'why me?" and I now believe that I deserve this. I deserve Donna and everything that she came with. I love how she loves, and her presence-- her just being here, means a lot to me," says Melvina.

Melvina recently graduated from high school and has enlisted in the military. She has been accepted into every college she's applied to and is excited about her future. As the youngest of six, Melvina was empowered to change her odds with Donna's love, support, and encouragement along the way.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America