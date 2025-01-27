BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF AMERICA LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH ON THE LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF MENTORSHIP

First-of-its-kind study reveals mentorship as a cost-effective solution to drive socioeconomic mobility

Rooted in 30 years of data, the study provides evidence of greater enrollment in higher education, increased salaries, reduced dependency on social services, and improved behavioral outcomes for mentored youth

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) – the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States – released a groundbreaking study on the transformative power of mentorship in shaping young people's educational, economic, and social trajectories. Conducted by leading researchers from Harvard University and the U.S. Department of Treasury, this first-of-its-kind study reveals how Big Brothers Big Sisters can serve as a scalable solution to reduce socioeconomic disparities over time.

This research, rooted in three decades of data, provides compelling evidence that mentorship delivers long-lasting benefits:

Increased Earnings: Participants experienced a 15% boost in earnings between the ages of 20 and 25, reflecting enhanced economic mobility. The income of mentored youth as adults was more closely aligned with the income of their mentor than their family, helping to reduce the socioeconomic gap by two-thirds.

Participants experienced a 15% boost in earnings between the ages of 20 and 25, reflecting enhanced economic mobility Higher College Attendance: Mentored youth are 20% more likely to attend college compared to non-mentored peers

Higher College Attendance: Mentored youth are 20% more likely to attend college compared to non-mentored peers.

Improved Behavior: Within 18 months, mentored youth reported lower absenteeism and fewer school suspensions. Healthier Social Outcomes: Mentored youth exhibit improved behaviors and stronger social bonds, leading to a reduced dependency on social services and long-term societal improvements.

"This landmark study validates what we've witnessed for over a century – mentorship is a powerful catalyst for breaking cycles of poverty and creating lasting socioeconomic change. The data clearly shows that connecting young people with caring mentors doesn't just transform individual lives; it's one of the most cost-effective investments we can make in our country's future," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Investing in mentorship programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters contributes to a more skilled and competitive workforce and adds value to local economies. This research reinforces our commitment to expanding access to quality mentoring relationships that can help every young person reach their full potential."

While previous studies suggest youth must fully change their social environment to increase economic opportunity, this study is the first to identify community mentorship as a low-cost solution that offers the same results. With BBBS programming costs at approximately $2,000 to $3,000 per year per youth, the increased lifetime earnings of mentored youth and related tax revenue would allow the government to recoup costs within just seven years, making it one of the most cost-effective youth interventions.

"Investing in mentorship is investing in our future," said Ginneh Baugh, Chief Impact Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Unlike traditional education-based interventions, mentorship tackles the social and behavioral barriers that often prevent disadvantaged youth from reaching their full potential."

The research builds upon a landmark 1991 randomized control trial (RCT) conducted by Public/Private Ventures and Mathematica Policy Research, extending the analysis into the 2020s by linking administrative data from BBBS to U.S. tax records. This robust approach provides unprecedented insight into the lifelong impacts of mentorship on education, employment, and social identity.

The study focuses on matched youth between the ages of 10 and 14 who applied to a BBBS community-based mentoring program in the early 1990s. Participants came from diverse backgrounds, with 60% being male and more than half identifying as racial minorities. Most participants lived in single-parent households or with guardians.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

