Big Brothers Big Sisters Will Be The Event Planner Expo's 2019 Charity Partner

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMRG Media, the team behind The Event Planner Expo, is proud to announce Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City as their Official Charity Partner for 2019. The Event Planner Expo and EMRG Media will be raising awareness and donating a portion ticket proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters, an outstanding organization that helps shape the lives of the next generation by aligning children and young people with strong mentors.

3000+ Event Professionals & Corporate Decision Makers attend The Event Planner Expo to forge meaningful connections.

The Event Planner Expo will be held in New York City on October 1-3, 2019. The 7th Annual Event will kick-off with an Opening Party and auction benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters at SPiN New York on October 1st. The Event Planner Expo will also feature an Educational Speaker Series with Keynote Speaker Gary Vaynerchuck at 92Y on October 2nd and an Exhibitor Hall on October 3rd at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

The Event Planner Expo and Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission and vision are well-aligned, as both organizations are committed to providing an atmosphere for individuals to forge powerful networks and create meaningful, long-lasting connections. The Event Planner Expo attendees will take advantage of countless opportunities to network with industry power players, connect with some of the best marketers, C-level executives and corporate decision makers in New York City and around the world.

"Each year, more than 3,000 event planners and executives from top companies including Facebook, JP Morgan, HBO, Google, and Barclays who represent millions in annual budgets attend The Event Planner Expo," says Jessica Stewart, VP of Marketing. "With so many prominent marketing professionals at the show, it was important for us to find a way to give back. That's when we decided to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters."

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has created meaningful connections between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages five through young adulthood in communities facing adversity across the country. There are more than 500,000 children currently living at or below the poverty level in New York City. Every year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City connects more than 5,000 of these children with a "Big" who offers guidance and support in their personal and academic success.

The Event Planner Expo will be donating a portion of all ticket proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters and attendees will have the option to make an additional donation to the organization when purchasing a ticket. The Event Planner Expo has also assembled a Host Committee comprised of leading event professionals, C-level executives, and industry leaders who will spread the word about The Event Planner Expo and Big Brothers Big Sisters to their professional and personal networks. The Event Planner Expo is honored to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters and help shape the lives of the next generation.

To secure your tickets to The Event Planner Expo and support Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York visit: http://theeventplannerexpo2019.eventbrite.com.

SOURCE EMRG Media