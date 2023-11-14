Big Cloud Consultants Designated Modern Work Solutions Partner by the Microsoft Corporation

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Cloud Consultants, a leading provider of Microsoft technology services and hybrid workplace solutions is thrilled to announce its attainment of the Solutions Partner designation in the prestigious Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

Big Cloud Consultant Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Modern Work
The Solutions Partner designation exemplifies Big Cloud Consultants' elite client support and displays its expert knowledge of Microsoft Modern Work Solutions. With a proven track record in delivering successful customer outcomes aligned with the Microsoft Cloud, this achievement further solidifies Big Cloud's position as a trusted technology partner.

Craig A. Zimmerman, COO of Big Cloud Consultants, spoke about the significance of this accomplishment, stating, "Earning the Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program is a clear affirmation of our team's expertise and unwavering commitment to empowering our clients with cutting-edge solutions. This distinction underscores our continued commitment to further develop our knowledge to better serve our loyal existing clients and prospective partners who rely on our ability to drive increased productivity."

Microsoft's Solution Designations differentiates high-achieving Partners from the vast ecosystem of technology service providers. Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability score, these designations, which replaced Microsoft's legacy gold and silver competencies for partners, are determined by factors such as technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud. This partnership with Microsoft highlights Big Cloud Consultants' ability to facilitate seamless collaboration, organization, learning, creation, and connection in both remote and hybrid workplaces. 

Big Cloud Consultants looks forward to leveraging this position to strengthen the team's stance to better help organizations unlock business success.

About Big Cloud Consultants
Big Cloud Consultants is a designated Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work and a leading Cloud Service Provider. The team specializes in end-to-end cloud and hybrid workplace management with true expertise in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Workspace Security, Migration Consulting, and Managed Services. As winners of an IAMCP P2P Award and an esteemed member of the international association, and Cybersecurity Tech Accord, Big Cloud sets industry standards with customer satisfaction as its defining value, empowering organizations with a technological foundation that can be built upon.

