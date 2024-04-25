Big Cloud Consultants Claims Top Honors in Both Americas and Global Categories at 2024 IAMCP Awards

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year Big Cloud Consultants, a leader in innovative technology solutions, has been distinguished with top honors at the 2024 International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Solutions Awards. Winning in both the Americas and Global categories, Big Cloud continues to set the standard for excellence in the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

Big Cloud Consultants is the Global Winner of the IAMCP 2024 P2P Awards Big Cloud Consultants is the Americas Winner of the IAMCP 2024 P2P Awards

Partnering with Greenlight Information Services, Big Cloud Consultants delivered a transformative solution for Blue World Pools. The collaboration redesigned the client's infrastructure, integrating state-of-the-art Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions alongside advanced cybersecurity services provided by Greenlight's Guardian program, while enhancing support for Microsoft 365 and CRM systems.

This award comes at a critical time as recent industry surveys reveal that only 13% of organizations are prepared to effectively manage recovery operations during disaster scenarios. The success of Big Cloud's partnership approach not only revitalizes client confidence in technological support but also sets a benchmark for the industry, proving the importance of proactive, partner-driven solutions.

Craig Zimmerman, COO of Big Cloud Consultants, stated, "These awards validate our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the Microsoft partner network. We are honored and driven to continually push the boundaries of what's possible in technology partnerships."

The IAMCP represents Microsoft´s best of breed partners from around the globe, facilitating a vibrant network for partners to share insights, and collaborate. The consistent recognition of Big Cloud Consultants at this prestigious forum highlights their commitment to advancing the standards of the industry through impactful partnerships.

BIG CLOUD CONSULTANTS

Big Cloud Consultants, a Microsoft Modern Work, Infrastructure, and Security Solutions Designated Partner with change management and adoption specialization, is a member of the IAMCP and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord. The team showcases true expertise in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Workspace Security, Migration Consulting, and Cloud Services. With customer satisfaction as an inherent core competency, Big Cloud Consultants empower organizations with a technological foundation that can be built upon–enabling them to think bigger, scale smarter.

