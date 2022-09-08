Big Crunch Energy! The New Protein Bar That Keeps You Going and Crunches Down on Hunger

ONE Brands Launches New ONE CRUNCH Bar Line

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispy and crunchy snacks are a long-time consumer favorite and now you can help yourself to an indulgent tasting snack with 1g of sugar. ONE Brands, one of the fastest growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and Makers of ONE, ONE Plant and ONE MINIS Bars, is launching its newest line of bars, ONE CRUNCH, available today online and in select stores at Walmart, as well as coming soon to Amazon and Target.

ONE CRUNCH is a perfect snack for the afternoon, in between meals, after work pick me up or as an anytime delicious treat.

ONE CRUNCH protein bars are packed with 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar and include three indulgent flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon French Toast, and Marshmallow Treat. The crunchy version of ONE's popular protein bars is sure to satisfy your hunger and keep you moving throughout the day.

"After a day of working hard, new ONE CRUNCH protein bars are the perfect way to power through afternoon hunger and fatigue," said Eric Clawson, ONE Brands' General Manager. "ONE Brands is known for our flavor innovation, and you can expect more exciting and delicious flavors like marshmallow or French toast, delivered without all the sugar and combined with powerful protein in this new line of bars."

A perfect snack for the afternoon, in between meals, a study break, after work pick me up, or as an anytime delicious treat, ONE's CRUNCH bars are the new snack staple. ONE CRUNCH Bars are available nationwide and are sold individually and in variety packs.

For more information on ONE® Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands:

ONE Brands knows that protein bars don't have to taste like chalk, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, totally indulgent flavors. Each ONE Bar is packed with up to 20 grams of protein, each ONE CRUNCH bar provides 12 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT® bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—all while containing 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 20 powerfully delicious ONE Bar flavors is available at Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE CRUNCH bars are available in Walmart and will become available on Amazon and in Target and Vitamin Shoppe soon. ONE PLANT® bars are available at Amazon and Whole Foods, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, and Sprouts stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE®.

