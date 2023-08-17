Big data in the oil and gas sector to grow by USD 14.19 billion during 2022-2027 | North America to account for 28% of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector is estimated to grow by USD 14,192.72 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.47%. North America will contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The adoption of big data by oil and gas companies in the region is driven by their need to reduce operational expenses other than increase production efficiency. Some of the oil and gas companies are implementing the existing products offered by big data software and service vendors. However, others are building their own data science teams to develop big data analytics platforms in collaboration with vendors. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector Market

Company Landscape

The big data in the oil and gas sector market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers-

The growing need to optimize production drives big data in the oil and gas sector. Generally, oil and gas companies use sensors to track machinery and equipment data such as pressure, volume, vibration, and temperature. When the historical data from the sensors is analyzed using big data solutions, helps oil and gas companies predict the potential possibility of failure of equipment or production disruption. Furthermore, oil and gas companies are utilizing big data solutions to ensure optimal availability of equipment, avoid the risk of production failures, and enhance management. This reduces operational and production costs. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Lack of professional expertise challenges the big data in the oil and gas sector. These days, oil and gas companies look for ways to harness big data analytics to increase their return on investments. They construct control rooms to monitor and analyze live data but to convert large data sets into actionable insights, the implementation of big data analytics requires professionals. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends- The use of blockchain solutions to improve big data security is an emerging market trend.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The big data in the oil and gas sector market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigPanda Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Quorum Business Solutions Inc., SAP SE, and Hitachi Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This big data market in the oil and gas sector report extensively covers market segmentation by application (upstream, midstream, and downstream), type (services and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America).

The upstream segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment of the oil and gas industry encompasses activities related to the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas resources. Also, in the oil and gas sector, big data analytics plays a crucial role in optimizing these operations and improving overall performance. Major applications include exploration and reservoir analysis, production optimization, drilling optimization, predictive maintenance, and safety and risk management. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The big data security market size should rise by USD 20.19 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 15.06%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentations by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The stringent regulations regarding data protection are notably driving the big data security market growth.

The big data infrastructure market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,105.66 million. This big data infrastructure market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (storage, server, and networking), end-user (BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing data generation is the key driver for the growth of the global big data infrastructure market.

Big Data In The Oil And Gas Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,192.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BigPanda Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Quorum Business Solutions Inc., SAP SE, and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global big data market in the oil and gas sector market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global big data market in the oil and gas sector market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Upstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Upstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Upstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Upstream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Upstream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Midstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Midstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Midstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Midstream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Midstream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Downstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Downstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Downstream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Downstream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Downstream - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 115: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Altair Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 125: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Alteryx Inc.

Exhibit 130: Alteryx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Alteryx Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 BigPanda Inc.

Exhibit 139: BigPanda Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: BigPanda Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: BigPanda Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: BigPanda Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cloudera Inc.

Exhibit 143: Cloudera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cloudera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Cloudera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Cloudera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Cloudera Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 148: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 153: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: DXC Technology Co. - Key news



Exhibit 156: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

12.12 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 158: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 161: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 163: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 173: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Quorum Business Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 183: Quorum Business Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Quorum Business Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: Quorum Business Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio