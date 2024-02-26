Big Deals, Big Flavors: Sonny's BBQ Introduces Newest Big Deal Lineup

Pitmaster-driven menu additions are bringing seasonal flair to the restaurant's menu

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ , the industry-leading BBQ restaurant rooted in quality food and spreading kindness, today announced a delicious addition to their Big Deal Lineup with the introduction of three new sandwiches crafted by their local pitmasters. Starting February 26, guests can try out the new menu items, including the Smoked Brisket Philly, Smoked Chicken Salad Melt and Fried Catfish Sandwich, at their favorite Sonny's location.

Big Deal Lineup

"Nothing beats a good plate of BBQ, especially when paired with a crunchy side of BBQ chips and a cold drink – and it's made even better when you're getting a good deal," said Shannon Snell, Sonny's BBQ Pitmaster and brand ambassador. "These new items deliver those classic smoky flavors while introducing options everyone will enjoy. Hoping to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with traditional brisket, or opting for fish during Lent? Look no further than these mouth-watering sandwiches."

Big Deal Lineup Features Smoky Flavors

This mouthwatering lineup, perfected by Sonny's expert pitmasters to offer the highest quality and greatest value for guests, has something for every barbeque lover. Starting at $11.99, guests can order their favorite new Big Deal sandwich plus a Sidekick and a soft drink. The new menu items include:

The Smoked Brisket Philly with Sonny's 12-hour smoked Certified Angus Beef Brisket tossed with roasted peppers, onions and American cheese, topped with queso and their house dry-rub on a toasted roll.

with Sonny's 12-hour smoked Certified Angus Beef Brisket tossed with roasted peppers, onions and American cheese, topped with queso and their house dry-rub on a toasted roll. The Smoked Chicken Salad Melt featuring tender, slow-smoked chicken, tossed with onions, celery, mayo and a signature blend of spices. Topped with Swiss cheese, pressed and served on garlic bread.

featuring tender, slow-smoked chicken, tossed with onions, celery, mayo and a signature blend of spices. Topped with Swiss cheese, pressed and served on garlic bread. The Fried Catfish Sandwich with crispy, Southern fried catfish and served with Sonny's housemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted roll.

Each sandwich pairs perfectly with Sonny's newest Sidekick option: thick cut BBQ Chips, tossed in their house dry-rub, fried in-house and made to order. Guests can also try out the BBQ Chips with the new Smoked Chicken Salad Dip appetizer, featuring the same tender, slow-smoked chicken as the Smoked Chicken Salad Melt.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com .

