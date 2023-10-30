Sonny's BBQ Redefines BBQ Classics with BBQ Tour Inspired by Regional Flavors

Available for a limited time only, the BBQ Tour Sampler pays tribute to four regional barbecue styles

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonny's BBQ , the purpose-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, introduced today the BBQ Tour Sampler, a new limited time menu offering. Inspired by the legendary flavors of some of the best barbecue in the country, Sonny's BBQ Pitmasters created this new offering as a tribute to their favorite regional barbecue styles and dishes.

The BBQ Tour Sampler features a generous helping of three proteins, each with their own unique regional flavor profile: Carolina Pulled Pork, Memphis Dry-Rubbed Ribs and Smoked Wings tossed in an Alabama White Sauce or a Florida Smokin' Citrus Sauce. This entrée will be served with two Sidekicks and bread for $15.99, and will be available at all Sonny's BBQ locations from October 30th through December 24th, 2023.

In addition to the BBQ Tour Sampler, Sonny's BBQ is offering appetizer Smoked Wings at a discounted price of $10.99, with the option to toss in their new Alabama White Sauce or Florida Smokin' Citrus Sauce. Both the BBQ Tour Sampler and Smoked Wings will be available for purchase in-restaurant and online.

"Sonny's Pitmasters have been traveling and touring some of the most celebrated regions for BBQ to learn their stories that have led to the development of these distinct flavors," explains Shannon Snell, Sonny's BBQ Pitmaster. "We're excited to share this new offering with all of our bbq loving fans, and to give them a taste of some of the amazing regional bbq that inspires us everyday!"

Four Regional Flavors, Hand-Picked by Sonny's Pitmasters

Carolina style BBQ is known for its historical tradition of whole-hog barbecue, characterized by slow-smoked pork. While there is a lot of nuance within the bbq regions of the Carolinas, South Carolina is particularly famous for its mustard-based BBQ sauce, often called Carolina Gold . Sonny's new Carolina Pulled Pork is lightly dusted with their popular pork rub and topped with this tangy and sweet mustard sauce.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this promotion before it ends, to enjoy the diverse regional flavors, cooking methods and sauces that make southern bbq unique. For more, visit SonnysBBQ.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok and YouTube . Franchise opportunities can be found at https://franchise.sonnysbbq.com/ .

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com .

