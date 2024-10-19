Big Fogg Keeps College Players Cool with Innovative Cooling Benches and Shade Structures for both teams in Arizona-Colorado Game in Tucson

The First Company to Bring Misting Fans to Football Sidelines Expands Product Line with Aluminum Cooling Benches and Shade Structures

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fogg, Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its cooling product line with the introduction of new aluminum cooling benches and overhead shade structures to effectively keep players cool. The Big Fogg cooling benches will make their 2024 primetime debut on both sidelines of the Colorado vs. University of Arizona game tomorrow in Tucson where temperatures are projected to be 100 degrees at kickoff.

UCLA's sideline with Big Fogg cooling benches, misting fans, and shade structures University of Texas mascot, Bevo, being cooled by Big Fogg misting fans at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas

The Big 12 matchup will feature six Big Fogg air-conditioned cooling benches on each sideline as well as six 12-foot-long overhead shade structures.

The innovative 8-foot cooling benches are carefully crafted to offer increased ventilation and provide heightened levels of cooling for players. The aluminum material reflects the sun and has proven to be a superior product over hybrid heating and cooling benches. The cooling benches working in conjunction with Big Fogg shade structures provide cool and comfortable sideline even in excessive heat.

"We are thrilled to provide not only our aluminum benches, but shade structures that will protect the players from intense sun rays," said Christopher Miehl, President Big Fogg. "The heat can be brutal for athletes and we're just happy to offer products to effectively keep them cool and help them avoid heat-related illnesses and injuries."

Big Fogg is no stranger to highly anticipated college showdowns. The company, with its fiberglass heating benches, was on the sidelines of last week's thrilling Oregon win over Ohio State. Big Fogg was also on hand with misting fans at the Red River Rivalry game where No. 1 ranked Texas dominated over the Oklahoma Sooners.

"The kickoff temp was like 92 degrees and Big Fogg loves animals, so we donated fans to cool down Bevo," said Miehl.

Bevo is Texas' iconic live mascot, a Longhorn steer that is the color of burnt orange and weighs in at over 2000 pounds.

Big Fogg, a pioneer in sideline cooling, is proud to support NCAA football with its extensive lineup of cooling and heating products that are available for rent or purchase. Big Fogg also provides technicians to install and maintain the products on a game-by-game basis. For more information, visit bigfogg.com.

About Big Fogg

Founded in 1999, Big Fogg is a leader in outdoor cooling and heating products. The Southern California based company custom designs, engineers, assembles and installs high-pressure misting systems and cooling fans for a variety of commercial, industrial and sporting event applications. Big Fogg was the first to install high-pressure misting fans on NFL & college football sidelines. Since then, Big Fogg has supplied misting fans or heating benches at 13 Super Bowls, 20 Pro Bowls, and over 1000 NFL and NCAA football games. Big Fogg has also supplied products to the X-Games, MLB All-Star Games, World Cup, NHL Hockey Outdoor Classis, Olympics and the Special Olympics. With highly experienced technicians and outstanding customer support, Big Fogg maintains an exemplary track record of success, maximizing safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions.

