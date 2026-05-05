Big Fun, Bigger Futures: Lingokids Unveils its New Brand to Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring the Next Generation of Digitally Curious and Confident Kids

Lingokids' Shows It's Serious About Fun by Deepening Its Role in Modern Parenting and Play

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young kids and one of the latest additions to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, is marking its 10th anniversary with a new brand expression that reflects its role in modern parenting and dedication to creating playful, meaningful digital experiences for kids.

Lingokids, the No. 1 interactive entertainment platform for young kids.

Lingokids' new brand positioning highlights how the company is serious about fun, as their award-winning Content Studio creates engaging activities that foster curiosity and confidence while imaginatively incorporating lifelong skill-building opportunities for kids to discover. At the center of it all is Lingokids' own Elliot, a fun and loveable character, who along with Billy, Baby Bot, Cowy, Lisa, and other friends create a warm, friendly, and inviting atmosphere that inspires kids to explore within and outside of the platform.

The future of Lingokids is centered around playfully and responsibly responding to screentime's role in modern parenting and kids growing up in a digital world. According to the forthcoming 2026 Kids Entertainment Report from Lingokids, 98% of parents allow screentime – on average about two hours and sometimes more – as part of their daily routine, for their kids to calm down, as a reward, or simply when needing time to get things done. The majority of families say they bond over screentime, with 76% saying screentime can be family time.

"Lingokids is passionately and thoughtfully expressing how we show up in the lives of the kids and caregivers who trust us as an instrument of modern parenting. We're growing along with the kids and families who love us," said Cristóbal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids. "Our team works hard to make Lingokids one of the most honored entertainment platforms by gaining an understanding of those who rely on us, creating award-winning content, and partnering with some of the most respected brands and organizations in the world."

Lingokids hosts more than 4,000 games, activities, shows and songs guided by industry-leading subject matter experts. Its activities include characters from some of the most globally recognized entertainment brands, film franchises, and other IPs, including Moonbug Entertainment (Blippi), Pocoyo, BBC Earth, NASA, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and more. Lingokids truly lives up to its new tagline: "Everything kids love!"

"Lingokids' new brand reflects how the company has evolved from a start-up to an entertainment platform that is integral to how families live, work, and play today," said Vinay Mistry, Lingokids Executive Creative Director, who led the brand discovery and exploration process. "Being serious about fun expresses the spirit of the organization, which aspires to help kids become more confident and skilled, while becoming kinder, happier little humans along the way."

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Disney, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids