Big "I" Advances Independent Insurance Agents' Member Experience with Momentive Software's Nimble AMS

National association partners with Nimble AMS to offer members and state associations seamless access to critical resources.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software, formerly Community Brands, today announced a strategic partnership with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc. (the Big "I"). The organization will leverage Momentive's Nimble AMS, the company's leading association management software built on Salesforce, to enhance member experience, boost engagement and provide independent agents with streamlined and easier access to resources. Additionally, members will benefit from a community that will help them accelerate their ability to make a positive difference in the markets they serve.

Nimble AMS will help the Big “I” streamline workflows and improve data sharing, ultimately resulting in an enhanced member experience. Participating Big “I” state associations can also benefit from an improved member experience with Nimble AMS by offering cutting-edge tools and efficient processes to boost member satisfaction and engagement.

The Big "I" is also proud to extend Nimble AMS access to Big "I" state associations with special pricing in an initiative to consolidate technology and leverage economies of scale.

The Big "I" is the leading national trade association for independent insurance agents and brokers across the country. The organization offers essential tools, resources, education and advocacy to support its members and state associations and help them sustain a competitive advantage. By partnering with Nimble AMS, the Big "I" underscores its commitment to providing independent insurance agents and brokers with the best possible resources to succeed.

"Our commitment to enhancing the member experience for agents is at the heart of this upgrade, and we believe this will foster deeper relationships and greater value for all our independent insurance agent members and state associations," said Charles Symington, Big "I" president & CEO. "Our transition to Nimble AMS is one of many technology innovations we are embracing to meet the unique needs of independent insurance agents, making it easier than ever for our members to connect, engage and access the resources they need to succeed."

"Nimble AMS and Big "I" share common values of collaboration and innovation, making us ideal partners to advance solutions and offer continuous improvement for the organization's members," said Philippe Mesritz, general manager of Nimble AMS. "Our goal is for this partnership to set a new standard for the insurance industry by leveraging technology to deliver greater member value in the constant face of change."

Independent agents who want to learn more about Big "I" membership can visit independentagent.com/belong today. The new Big "I" member experience will debut in the first quarter of 2025.

About Nimble AMS

Nimble AMS™ offers innovative association management software designed to empower staff and deliver a superior member experience. Built entirely on the Salesforce platform, Nimble AMS helps streamline every aspect of your enterprise association. Expect continuous upgrades, AI and predictive analytics, robust reporting, and online communities to advance your association. Nimble AMS is part of Momentive Software (formerly Community Brands), which offers connected solutions that help member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and digitally engage members. https://www.nimbleams.com/.

About the Big "I"

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies.

