Big Lots Announces Nationwide Same-Day Delivery Through Biglots.com

The company has continued to perform strongly this year, driven in part by ongoing omni-channel investments in its e-commerce and digital platforms. E-commerce is having a record year thus far with a 70 percent increase in website traffic and a conversion rate that is three times higher than last year that is driving demand at approximately five times prior year levels in the first two quarters of 2020.

"The Big Lots team is focused on delivering exceptional service and continued growth across our channels, and that includes meeting customers' increasing desire for immediate, integrated online shopping experiences," said Erica Fortune, Big Lots vice president of e-commerce. "Our partnership with PICKUP is the latest in a series of investments aimed at creating a true omnichannel platform, and this work is now a key part of our success."

In June, Big Lots announced a partnership with Instacart, making delivery of affordable groceries and everyday essentials available nationwide. Last year, Big Lots instituted Buy Online Pickup In-store in all 1,400 stores and, at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, executed a rollout of curbside pickup in all stores, adding thousands of products to its site. Later this year, the company will implement ship from store capabilities across selected stores, allowing for faster order fulfillment.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating over 1,400 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and, now, PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, Electronics and Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com .

