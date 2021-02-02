Big Lots Teams Up with the American Heart Association, Pledging Up To $1 Million in Support of National Wear Red Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today announced that it will be teaming up with the American Heart Association to help support efforts to raise public awareness and fight against heart disease, which kills more than one in three women in the United States each year.* As part of its commitment to the Association, Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will be a National Wear Red Day Match Partner, pledging up to $1 million over the next three years in support of the organization's signature initiative, Go Red for Women® – which strives to create a world of longer, healthier lives for all women.

Now through February 14, customers who make a contribution to the American Heart Association at their local Big Lots store will receive an exclusive Big Lots offer of $5 off any qualifying in-store purchase of $15 or more. Furthermore, on National Wear Red Day (February 5), the Big Lots Foundation will match donations made through the American Heart Association's website, up to $333,333 each year for the next three years. Big Lots will also create a dedicated "Celebration Station" in-store for customers seeking to honor the special women in their lives with a heart-shaped note, which will be displayed for all visitors to see throughout the month of February.

"Heart disease greatly affects women in the United States and directly impacts many of our customers and associates, whether through a personal experience or that of a friend or family member," said Bruce Thorn, President & Chief Executive Officer of Big Lots. "We are humbled to be able to help spread awareness of women's heart health and the efforts of the American Heart Association. With the help of our passionate associates and customers, we look forward to serving as a catalyst to improve the lives of women nationwide through this three-year initiative."

For more information about Big Lots, its collaboration with the American Heart Association, or to make a donation, please visit biglots.com/corporate/american-heart-association/.

