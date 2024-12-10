Big News Brewing: everbowl Launches New Beverage Category

Get ready for an ever-expanding lineup of drinks dropping through 2025—from teas and refreshers to energizers and beyond—all crafted to complement everbowl's superfood bowls, smoothies, and new spread of savory toasts. The brand isn't just adding drinks to the menu—it's creating an entire category designed to refresh, reenergize, and redefine what you expect from other acai bowl shops.

"Sips are a natural extension of everything everbowl stands for: fueling movement with better-for-you options, enjoying the good stuff, and keeping things simple," said Nicole Rogers, Director of Marketing at everbowl. "We're beyond excited for this initial launch, and to show our guests what's in the pipeline for 2025 as we continue to innovate in this category!"

Even more impressive is the competitive price point of the beverage line. Sips are offered for just $3.99 (almost half the price of other big name beverage brands), and an even more shocking $2.99 when paired with a bowl or smoothie.

Sips officially launch at select everbowl locations on December 2nd, with the entire franchise system expected to carry the line by the end of January. Check your local everbowl location for availability.

About Everbowl Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 90 locations in 27 states, and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to go back to eating "stuff that's been around forever®" as a way to fuel any lifestyle.

