Everbowl Kicks Off Holiday Cheer: Buy $50 in Gift Cards, Get a $10 Bonus for You!

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays just got a whole lot tastier! Everbowl is making it easy to share the gift of better eating—and rewarding you in the process. For every $50 in everbowl gift cards purchased, you'll receive a $10 bonus to fuel your next visit.

Treat your loved ones to everbowl's bright and nutrient-filled bowls, smoothies, and brand-new avocado toasts, and give yourself the gift of a delicious start to the New Year. It's a win-win that gets everyone feeling merry and bright.

Give the gift of superfoods, and get rewarded!

"This holiday season, we want to thank our everfans for making everbowl a part of their lifestyle and encouraging their loved ones to do the same," said Nicole Rogers, Director of Marketing at everbowl. "This gift card special is our way of spreading superfood love—and giving back to our amazing community. It's the perfect way to fuel up and spread some holiday cheer!"

Gift cards can be purchased and used at any everbowl location, and the limited time festive holiday designs make them an ideal gift for anyone on your list.

Stop by your local everbowl to reap the benefits of this limited-time holiday offer, ending December 31, 2024. Spread joy, enjoy rewards, and fuel your holiday spirit with everbowl!

About Everbowl Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 90 locations in 27 states, and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to go back to eating "stuff that's been around forever®" as a way to fuel any lifestyle.

Ranked among Entrepreneur's "Top 500 Franchises," franchise opportunities are currently available.

