AURORA, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Night Rockies, the high-energy New Year's Eve Gala hosted by HiBall Events, America's leading event production and promotion company, makes its debut in the Denver area at the massive Gaylord Rockies Resort.

Big Night Rockies Kicks Off the New Year in Colorado at the Gaylord Rockies

At the party, which will be one of Colorado's largest New Year's Eve celebrations, revelers will be rocking in the multiple ballrooms of the new and luxurious Gaylord Rockies Resort with a wide variety of entertainment. The event's five stages will showcase famous DJs like Brandi Cyrus, J|Adore, Bella Scratch, and Pat Premier who will be spinning the best of their open format playlists to keep the crowd pumped all night long. Also taking the stage will be the high-energy Marty Nightengale, whose guitar-based sound is a blend of upbeat pop, rock, folk, country, and blues, and national party band Rubik's Groove, one of the most popular '80s tribute bands in America.

To top it all off, the party is a pay-one-price all-inclusive experience, where guests can focus on having a good time and not have to worry about anything else. All-you-can-eat (some of the city's best food) and all-you-can-drink (a wide range of liquors, signature cocktails, and of course beer and wine) is a deal that can't be beat.

"The Denver area is one of the hottest places in the country right now, so we're excited to be in this new market as well as this new hotel," says HiBall Events CEO Rich Shea. "And since the Gaylord Rockies Resort is the largest hotel in Colorado, it's perfect for the huge crowds we're expecting."

ABOUT HIBALL EVENTS

HiBall Events is one of America's leading event production and promotion companies. With over 20 years of experience, HiBall Events has produced thousands of events from coast to coast, including Big Night New Year's Eve in DC, Baltimore, San Diego, Chicago and New Orleans, music festivals, theme parties celebrating fun holidays like St. Patrick's Day and Halloween, and large bar tours in cities across the US.

SOURCE HiBall Events

