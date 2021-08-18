BIG partners up with Airtory to deliver fast, beautiful rich media ads

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Ad-tech company Big Ads has partnered up with Airtory – a US based creative management platform to deliver the best digital ads in the business.

Airtory creative is directly integrated into BIG's Buddy platform so agencies and brands can quickly compile rich media digital ads and launch them programmatically through their favoured Demand Side Platform.

Now rather than days building and testing rich media formats, ads are ready to go live in minutes. The formats allow advertisers to run multi-dimensional ads, including video from the ad unit.

Said BIG CEO David Green: "Having an agile outfit like Airtory on board fits right in with our culture of providing Speed, Quality & Value.

"They are at the cutting edge of ad formats and delivery and constantly looking to improve their product range which is perfect for our market."

The highly-quality creatives also provide metrics to show exactly how users interact with the ads, including viewability, attention time, clicks, impressions and engagements.

Airtory CEO Julian Frachtman added: "We've relished the opportunity to partner with BIG on their Buddy platform. They continue to help us iterate and improve on our offering as they work to push the envelope on their own.

We believe that rich media ad creation should be democratized via self service and available for all and that's exactly what we're doing with BIG."

About Airtory:

Airtory is a dynamic creative management platform that was founded in 2016 by two Ad Tech veterans with a mission to deliver experiences, not just ads. The company has developed a breakthrough proprietary platform that allows advertisers to choose from over 350 experiences, across desktop, mobile, native and interactive video to build engaging rich media ads within minutes. Airtory's vision is simple, to deliver better looking and performing ads to help advertisers get more out of each impression. To date, Airtory has delivered over 3B better impressions across 3 continents for an average increased click-through-rate of 30%. Learn more at www.airtory.com .

About Big Ads

Big Ads delivers rich media creative and Deal IDs in one spot from its Platform Buddy in a matter of minutes to launch a deal programmatically. The company started life more than 12 years ago specialising in mobile only but has expanded to include all digital display ads before launching Buddy just over a year ago. Since then the platform has been adopted by major agencies and brands and has more than 150 users helping them build more than 2,000 creatives since the start of this year. Buddy was built to enable rich media ads to be launched programmatically and make life easy for users with the simple motto: Speed, Quality, Value. www.bigads.co .

