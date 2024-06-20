Big Red M Acquires LLM Publications, Expanding Its Suite of Association Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Red M, a premier association growth partner, is excited to announce the acquisition of LLM Publications, a renowned publishing company. This strategic acquisition enhances Big Red M's service offerings, adding comprehensive publishing solutions to its robust portfolio of membership, marketing, research, and sales services.

With the addition of LLM Publications, Big Red M now offers an expanded range of publishing services, including digital and print publications, advertising and design, and distribution solutions. This acquisition positions Big Red M as a one-stop solution for associations seeking to boost their visibility, engagement, and revenue.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Big Red M," said Stephen Bloss, former President of LLM Publications.

"Our combined expertise and resources will provide our clients with unparalleled service and innovative solutions. This partnership opens new doors for growth and success, and I am excited about the future for this company."

Lucas McCann, CEO of Big Red M, shared his enthusiasm: "The acquisition of LLM Publications marks a significant milestone for Big Red M. By integrating LLM's exceptional publishing services, we are broadening our service offerings and enhancing the value we deliver to our clients. We are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the association industry, and this acquisition is a testament to that commitment."

The acquisition underscores Big Red M's dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions to associations. Clients can expect seamless integration of services, continued high-quality support, and access to a wider array of resources designed to meet their evolving needs.

For more information about Big Red M and its expanded services, please visit https://bigredm.com.

About Big Red M: Big Red M is a premier association growth partner specializing in driving significant revenue increases for associations through targeted membership strategies, sponsorship, sales, research, and consulting. With the recent acquisition of LLM Publications, Big Red M now offers a comprehensive suite of publishing services, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

