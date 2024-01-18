Big Red M Ushers in New Era with KiKi L'Italien as Vice President

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Red M (BRM) announced today that it elected KiKi L'Italien as its new vice president of marketing and community engagement, effective January 1, 2024. With more than 22 years of experience and a diverse range of roles within the association industry, L'Italien brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to BRM.

Pictured: KiKi L'Italien, new VP of Marketing and Community Engagement for Big Red M.
"I am delighted for KiKi L'Italien to become the new vice president of marketing and community of Big Red M. As a recognized voice in the association industry through her consulting expertise and highly regarded Association Chat media platform, KiKi has exhibited her extensive industry knowledge, expansive network, and strong leadership. She is the perfect person to take on this new role in our rapidly growing company," said Lucas McCann, CEO.

L'Italien also serves as editor-in-chief of the Association Chat brand, which includes a podcast, blog, special events, education, and an online community.

L'Italien has been highlighted by Cvent in 2021 as a top event professional to follow and earned the title of Meetings Trendsetter for 2022 from Meetings Today Magazine. BizTech Magazine named her among the '30 Nonprofit IT Influencers to Follow in 2021.' She has served on ASAE section councils focusing on membership and component relations. In 2019, she received the Hall of Fame award for Organizational Leadership from the Association for Women in Events at the IMEX event. Additional honors include a spot in BizBash's Top 1000 People in the U.S. Event Industry in 2019 and the SURGE Innovation Pioneer award in 2018. KiKi is also a founding board member of SocialOffset.

"I've been lucky to have spent the past 22 years becoming deeply invested in the association industry,F working as staff for associations and then as a partner to associations in my consulting roles. With the care for staff and member communities at an organization like Big Red M, where employee development and innovation are such a focus, I'm honored to be selected to step into this new position. I look forward to working with our dynamic team to continue on a path of further growth," stated L'Italien.

About Big Red M (BRM)

Big Red M specializes in elevating association revenue by employing cutting-edge research, direct sales strategies, and seasoned consulting in association strategy. As a frontrunner in sales, consulting, marketing, and research, our focus is steadfast on associations, driving growth and innovation in this vital sector.

