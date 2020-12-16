Big Sean and McDonald's Partner to Surprise a Young Rapper with Mentorship and Resources to Help Elevate Her Craft as Part of the Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program

Mentorship is near and dear to Detroit-native Big Sean who partnered with McDonald's Black & Positively Golden movement through his Sean Anderson Foundation. His foundation is dedicated to the education, health, safety and well-being of youth in underserved communities across the country, which aligns with McDonald's commitment to feeding and fostering community.

"Mentorship can be key to success," said Big Sean, who attributes mentorship as having a role in his success. "I definitely benefitted from guidance as a young adult and aspiring artist, so it's an honor to partner with McDonald's to pay it forward as a Black & Positively Golden mentor who is helping another artist navigate her music career."

During Big Sean and 19-year-old Nyla's mentoring session, the two discuss their commonalities as Michigan natives, their musical inspirations, and the Grammy-nominated rapper shares advice on navigating the music industry. During the session, Nyla was also surprised with a computer decked out with professional music editing software, and gifted another mentor session with Roc Nation digital, marketing and artist management representatives, courtesy of Big Sean, McDonald's and its franchisees.

"Big Sean is a huge inspiration, and I appreciate him taking the time to mentor me," said Nyla. "I began my music career in elementary school and always dreamed of connecting with a major artist like him. This is the surprise and gift of a lifetime that has put me closer to living my dream. I appreciate McDonald's for making it happen."

McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Mentors is an extension of the company's focus on elevating the next generation of leaders. Over the summer, McDonald's and its franchisees announced a $500,000 scholarship fund for HBCU students in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Since then, 34 HBCU students have received $15,000 scholarships, and two students have received $10,000 each in seed capital to help fund their businesses through the McDonald's and Essence Girls United "Making Moves Now" Virtual pitch competition.

"Understanding that mentorship can lead to leadership, McDonald's and our franchisees are proud to give young people access to industry resources and insights through the Black & Positively Golden Mentors program," said Margaret "Marty" Gillis, a New Jersey McDonald's franchisee and national diversity marketing committee lead. "We are excited to connect these talented changemakers to people they admire and, in the process, create masterclasses from which others can benefit."

The McDonald's Black & Positively Golden Mentors program will continue in 2021. Gospel music vocalist and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard, journalist and activist Jamilah Lemieux, and professional race car driver Bubba Wallace are among the mentors who will be featured next year.

Visit www.blackandpositivelygolden.com to learn more, and follow @wearegolden on Instagram to watch mentor sessions and receive program updates.

About McDonald's Black & Positively Golden

Launched in 2019, McDonald's Black & Positively Golden movement is designed to uplift communities and shine a brilliant light on Black excellence through empowerment, education and entrepreneurship. It highlights all things positive and focuses on stories of truth, power and pride. The campaign movement is a natural extension of the brand's longstanding commitment to the African American consumer.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, http://www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook http://www.facebook.com/mcdonalds. To learn more about the Black & Positively Golden initiative, visit www.mcdonalds.com.

